THE squeeze on household incomes has intensified with a 21-year high in the inflation rate.

Surging energy costs and food price rises are combining to send overall prices rising at a rate of 5.5pc last month.

It was the largest increase in prices since April 2001.

And economists have warned that prices could rise further.

The December figure is the highest rate of inflation in this country since the Celtic Tiger economic bubble that saw demand outstrip supply.

Rocketing wholesale gas and oil prices, ongoing chronic supply chain issues and Brexit are contributing to inflationary pressure at the moment.

Petrol prices are up 32pc in the last year, with diesel up 36pc.

Electricity prices have risen by 22pc on average, with gas up 28pc, and home-heating oil up 52pc, the CSO said.

The December figure is up from a consumer price index figure of 5.3pc in November, according to the Central Statistics Office consumer price index.

Big price movements over the last year were recorded for electricity, gas, home-heating oil, food, rents, petrol and diesel and airfares.

Alcohol and food price rises in hotels, pubs and restaurants also contributed to the inflation spike.

Food prices rose, including those for bread and cereals, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, sugar, jam, pasta, honey, chocolate and confectionery.

During 2021, prices for energy products rose on average by 12.3pc compared with a fall of 5pc in 2020 as lockdowns restricted economic activity.

The CSO said motor insurance costs dropped by 8.6pc in the last year.

December saw prices rise by 0.5pc in the month, the14th month in a row that has shown monthly inflation.

Economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes said: “The price pressures are the sting in the economic tail of the pandemic.”

Supply chain bottlenecks and energy cost rises were a reaction to the ending of the pandemic, he said.

But he warned that prices could “threaten 7pc” if there are demands for wage rises domestically.

This could create what he called a wage-price spiral, which could be aggravated if central banks react aggressively by hiking interest rates.

Prices could also keep rising this year due to the controversial introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol, which will see a slab of beer double in price to at least €40, and continuing energy price rises, Mr Hughes said.

Despite the surge in inflation European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane believes inflation across Europe will come down later this year.

He said the current high rate is part of what he calls a "pandemic cycle of inflation".

But Mr Lane, who is the former Governor of Irish Central Bank, admitted that energy prices were a "major economic issue" for the euro area, particularly the geo-political issues surrounding gas imports.

Earlier this month he reiterated the official ECB stance that it would be highly unlikely for interest rates to be changed this year.

However, another economist said there is likely to be continuing upward pressure on prices in Ireland this year.

It comes as UK inflation jumped to 5.4pc last month, its highest rate in 30 years.

The increase in British rate of inflation to its highest since March 1992 reflected price rises for a wide range of goods and services.

The biggest impact came from food and drink, followed by restaurants and hotels and furniture and household goods.

The Bank of England last month became the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to cool inflationary pressure.

