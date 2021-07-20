Lockdowns spur a spending splurge on home-improvement works

The lockdowns has led to a big interest in home improvement works.

THE lockdowns have prompted a spending splurge on home improvements.

A new survey estimates that one-and-a-half million homeowners have spent over €11bn in the last year on home improvements.

This works out at average spending of €7,343 per household.

Another 861,000 homeowners have plans to undertake further improvements to their homes, according to the survey, commissioned by Aviva and carried out by iReach.

The spending captured in the survey is on everything from painting a room to extensions to homes. Other projects include installing home offices and replacing windows.

The majority of the projects are home decoration jobs.

The average amount spent came in at under €5,000.

Around a quarter of those engaged in home improvement work spent between €5,000 and €20,000.

Just 5pc of people spent over €20,000. Most of these spent less than €50,000.

Half of those surveyed said they have carried out some DIY work themselves, with the remainder employing tradespeople to carry out the jobs in their homes over the last year.

A further two out of 10 said that they had not done any work in their homes to date but have plans to do work.

Only 8pc have no plans to undertake any renovation work or re-decoration projects.

A further 8pc would like to carry out some improvements but don’t have the money.

The majority of those who have undertaken work in their homes have been aged between 35 and 54 years.

Brian Mahon of Aviva said: “The survey findings suggest that 861,000 have plans to undertake further work to their homes, 408,000 of whom have not undertaken any work to date.

“This should be music to the ears of tradespeople, building suppliers, home furnishing retailers, interior designers etc. – who could all stand to benefit from this ‘room-to-improve’ boom.”

Meanwhile, a separate survey from Allianz Insurance has found that almost 40pc of adults admit that they do not currently have any home security.

This is despite around a third working from home.

The national survey of 1,000 people, conducted by Coyne Research, found that 13pc of those working from home have not taken any steps to protect their work devices when not in use, leaving them open to major risk.

When it comes to their home security, over half of all Irish adults claim that they have a standard alarm or home monitored alarm system in their households.

Young people are the least vigilant generations as they admit they have no form of home security.