Lockdown shift to card spending and online shopping continues

Irish spending on e-commerce exploded in November as a second round of Level 5 restrictions drove consumers to shop online, according to statistics on card spending from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI).

E-commerce expenditure rose 19pc from October and 35pc on an annual basis, exceeding any previous month on record. E-commerce spending made up half of all card purchases - another record - exceeding the previously high spike in April 2020, during the first lockdown.

Total card spending by Irish consumers rose in November despite a full month of Level 5 restrictions, according to the CBI.

Spending with cards hit €6.5bn during the month, a 2pc increase over October and a slight 0.3pc above the figure from November 2019.

Consumers continued to shun ATMs, too. Withdrawals were down for a fourth consecutive month and 8pc lower than in October, reflecting the declining day-to-day use of cash in favour of point of sale card spending.

Meawnhile, Irish households and businesses continued to save at record levels in November, with total deposits rising to €196bn, according to a separate set of CBI statistics.

Lodgements from households and non-financial corporations (NFC) exceeded withdrawals by a combined €2.5bn during the month. The outstanding amount of household and NFC deposits were the highest on record, standing at €124bn and €72bn respectively.

The annual net inflow from households hit €13.4bn. That 12.2pc increase represents the highest on record since the CBI started publishing deposit statistics 10 years ago. Irish resident households remain the largest contributors to deposits on the balance sheets of the banks.

Deposits from businesses also rose by a very strong 20.8pc annually, or €12bn. For the month of November alone, businesses accounted for about two-thirds of all new deposits, driven mainly by overnight lodgements.

Net lending to NFCs turned positive during the month, with loan drawdowns exceeding repayments by €178m. However, on an annual basis net lending was still down 6.1pc on the same period in 2019.

Home loans also registered a positive growth rate on both a monthly and annual basis, yet the increases were relatively weak. Annual net mortgage lending flows of €606m were the lowest since June 2018, with a growth rate of just 0.8pc.







Online Editors