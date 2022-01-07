Inflation rate up again with more pressure on price expected

THE pace of price rises has picked up again, putting pressure on household budgets.

Prices rose by 5.7pc in this country last month, as energy costs surges and higher costs of food hit hard.

And economists have said there is likely to be continuing upward pressure on prices this year.

It is the highest rate of inflation in this country in 21 years, when the introduction of the Euro and the Celtic Tiger boom were pushing up prices.

Read More

Prices are likely to keep rising this year due to the controversial introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol, which will see a slab of beer double in price to €40, and continuing energy price rises, KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes said.

Ongoing chronic supply chain issues and Brexit are contributing to inflationary pressure.

The rate of price rises rose to 5.7pc here last month according to a “flash estimate” from the European statistics agency Eurostat.

This contrasts with an average rate of 5pc for the 19 countries in the Eurozone.

The surge in price rises in the currency bloc is set to make uncomfortable reading at the European Central Bank, which has consistently underestimated price pressures and come under fire for this from some of its own policymakers.

The ECB has said it will hold off raising its key interest rates despite a rise rates in Britain and a commitment from central bankers in the US to increase interest rates.

Thousands of people on tracker and variable mortgage rates here would be hit by any rise in rates, but most economists do not see rates rising this year, despite the inflationary pressures.

Energy prices in the Eurozone were up 26pc compared with a year earlier, remained the main driver.

But the increases for food, services and imported goods were also all well above the ECB’s overall 2pc inflation target, Eurostat said.

Mr Hughes said the Irish rate of 5.7pc was the highest since November 2000.

He said prices were likely to keep rising this year due to the introduction of the minimum unit pricing for alcohol and the fact that we had had so many price rises announced by energy suppliers.

As recently as December 2020 inflation in this country was minus 1pc, Mr Hughes said.

Further price pressure comes from the fact that oil prices are heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya fuelled concerns over supply.

Higher crude oil prices will impact motorists and those who use home-heating oil.

Brexit is putting pressure on prices here. This week Revenue said it collected €215m of customs duty on imports from Britain last year.

These costs are passed on to suppliers and to consumers.

Inflationary pressure is coming from people spending a bit more after coming out of lockdowns.

This is coming at a time when supply-chain bottlenecks are curtailing the availability of consumer products.