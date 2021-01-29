Households put another €1bn into savings accounts in December

HOUSEHOLDS have continued to pump money into savings accounts while also engaging in a spending splurge in the run-up to Christmas.

Close to €1bn was squirrelled away in bank and credit union savings accounts in December alone.

This took the total to a historic high of €125bn at the end of last year.

The savings surge came as credit and debit card spending increased by 21pc in December compared to November.

This was largely driven by an increase in spending in the retail sector and spending in restaurants, the Central Bank said.

Over all of last year people had fewer opportunities to spend due to repeated lockdowns, with large numbers working from home, and thousands losing their jobs.

This prompted an additional €14.2bn to be put into savings deposit accounts in banks and credit unions over the year.

And this does not take account of the €22.7bn in State Savings and the An Post Savings Bank.

Last year also saw households pay down more debt than they took out.

Repayments exceeded drawdowns of loans and mortgages by €580m.

This decline in borrowing would have been even more pronounced were it not for payment breaks introduced during the year, the Central Bank said.

And the increased rate of savings is despite banks and credit unions paying little or nothing in interest for deposits.

Banks are now paying savers at best just 0.01pc for demand deposits, with larger customers such as credit unions and pension funds having negative interest rates imposed on them by banks.

And credit unions have been restricting member savings to as low as €10,000 as they grapple with a surfeit of savings and weak demand for loans.

The National Treasury Management Agency last week cut the interest rates on a string of State Savings products, in a move that is set to hit savers hard.

Amounts that can be won on Prize Bonds have also been pared back.

The savings products, which are sold by An Post, are popular because they pay some of the highest interest rates in the market, and most of them do not attract DIRT tax.

The Central Bank said spending on credit and debit cards shot up by 21pc in December compared to November.

Following the easing of restrictions in December, spending in the restaurants and dining sector increased by 66pc compared to November.

The accommodation and entertainment sectors also recorded strong monthly increases.

In-store spending increased by €1.25bn.

Online spending was down by 7pc in December, although it was up by 21pc when compared with December 2019.

The figures show that daily card payments data show that spending, including ATM withdrawals, sharply declined immediately after Christmas Eve.

The reasons for this include seasonality, bank holidays, and the reintroduction of public restriction measures, the Central Bank said.

