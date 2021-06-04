High levels of online buying here to stay, survey indicates

HIGH levels of online buying by consumers are here to stay.

This finding in a survey commissioned by the postal service regulator is set to come as a disappointment to retailers, just weeks after many of them have been allowed to reopen.

Almost two in three consumers have bought more online over the past three years than before.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a surge in online buying and e-commerce activity.

The incidence of consumers buying goods online weekly, or more frequently, has doubled since the onset of the pandemic.

Consumers cite better prices available online, the convenience of delivery and a better range as the reasons for choosing online shopping over physical shops, according to the survey commissioned by the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg).

The regulator said the survey suggests that the shift towards buying online is not likely to fade out in the near future.

Half of the consumers interviewed said they expect their online buying to stay at the same levels as in 2020.

One in five is expecting their online buying to increase further in the next 12 months, according to the survey was prepared by economic consulting firm Frontier Economics in association with Behaviour & Attitudes.

E-commerce sellers also expect online sales to remain high over the next 12 months, and predict further growth in the medium term.

For SMEs currently selling online, seven in ten of these expect an increase in demand for online buying in the next three years.

ComReg said the parcel delivery operators and e-commerce sellers were initially unprepared to deal with the significant increase in volumes resulting from the pandemic.

But the sector has been quick to adapt and delivery firms are now considering network expansions.

The total size of the sector was estimated to be between €662m and €722m in 2019.

This suggests an average annual growth rate of between 4pc and 9pc between 2013 and 2019.

The Irish parcel delivery sector is made up of seven main parcel delivery operators, with a long tail of smaller and specialised operators.

The large ones include An Post, DPD, DHL, Fastway, GLS, TNT, UPS and Nightline.

In 2019, the seven main operators in Ireland had an annual turnover of €585m and processed 105 million parcels, ComReg said.

Delivery cost is the primary consideration for consumers when they are selecting parcel delivery options for online purchases.

Lower parcel delivery costs top the list of desired future changes for SMEs surveyed.