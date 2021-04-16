Here is what a KBC exit will mean for customers 

THE shock announcement that Ireland is to lose another bank is a body-blow for consumers.

The revelation that KBC is exploring selling its loans to Bank of Ireland, in a move that is likely to mean it closes down here, comes just months after Ulster Bank said it was withdrawing from this market.

Losing both banks in a disaster in terms of banking competition, particularly in the mortgage market.

The two banks have a combined market share of 27pc of the mortgage market, according to estimates by Davy Stockbrokers.

Bank of Ireland and AIB already have a combined share of more than half the mortgage market. Their positions can only strengthen now.

What does it mean for consumers?

Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience in this country of banks closing but it does mean consumer protections have been tweaked and strengthened.

There will be no immediate changes for customers with full banking services to continue in the meantime, according to the Central Bank.

It said: “There are no changes to the services that either bank is providing today.”

Your savings are safe and your mortgage terms and conditions will not change even if the loan book of the bank is sold on. Bank of Ireland is likely to take over most KBC operations if a deal is done.

One of these Central Bank rules mean you will have to be given two months' notice of any closure date.

Why has this decision being made?

KBC has cited an “challenging operational context” for its decision to enter into talks with Bank of Ireland on selling its performing loans, assets and liabilities to it.

That is code for the low interest-rate environment and the regulatory rules here.

Low international interest rates, at a time when demand for personal loans and mortgages is low, mean it is difficult for banks to make profits.

A bugbear of banks here is the regulatory requirements on the amount of capital they have to put aside when issuing a mortgage. Banks say the levels are three times higher than in the rest of the eurozone.

And the difficulties in repossessing homes where the mortgage is not being paid is another issue for banks here.

The €18.3m fine imposed by the Central Bank on KBC in September for its role in the tracker scandal is also likely to be a factor. The bank complained about the impact of the tracker probe on its business, despite regulators finding the lender devised a strategy to move borrowers off cheap loans and “persistently” resisted as regulators pushed it to admit its failings.

What does it mean for the mortgage market?

An exit by KBC Bank will further shrink competition in the market here.

KBC has around 14pc of the mortgage market, according to calculations by Diarmaid Sheridan of Davy Stockbrokers.

Ulster has a 13.5pc share.

AIB and Bank of Ireland have a roughly 25pc mortgage market share each.

The removal of both Ulster and KBC will good news for AIB, BoI and Permanent TSB.

But it means mortgage pricing pressure will reduce in lenders other than for the best customers who have low loans versus home values, according to broker Karl Deeter.

He said a KBC exit would be a loss to innovation as KBC often had unique products that native banks did not offer.

“This does mean that in lending there’s a serious gap for new mortgage lenders to come here, as Avant have, but there’s no upside for people whose bank custom is branch oriented.”

What happens to tracker mortgages?

You will not lose your tracker rate, even if your mortgage is sold by KBC to Bank of Ireland.

And if you have a fixed-term mortgage that rate will be honoured until the term is up.

KBC tracker mortgage customers should do nothing. If you switch lender you lose the tracker. The new owner of the KBC tracker mortgage book will have to honour the tracker rate.

Are my savings safe?

Savings are also protected by the Deposit Guarantee Scheme. This covers up €100,000 per person, per account.

Central Bank’s deputy governor Ed Sibley said the Central Bank’s supervision of KBC and Bank of Ireland would focus on ensuring that affected customers are protected and treated fairly and that the banks are operating safely and soundly.

“We do understand that there will be concerns that this transaction, if it goes ahead, will result in a further reduction in the level of competition in the Irish retail banking sector, and a reduction in choice for consumers.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said robust consumer protections are in place in the event of a bank withdrawing from the Irish market, including the Central Bank’s Codes of Conduct and that the terms of any contract currently in place with KBC remains in place into the future.