Health insurers set to offer refunds due to disruption from coronavirus crisis

HEALTH insurers are set to offer rebates on premiums due to the disruption to private medicine from the pandemic.

The move comes as there has been a dramatic fall in claims made to health insurers, and is also due to the fact that the public and private hospital systems have being merged into one.

Those with cover with Vhi, Laya and Irish Life Health are to now get refunds.

Vhi is to refund an average of 50pc of the premiums paid by customers over the three-month period that private hospitals are being taken over by the State. The waiver period will be from mid May to mid August.

The refunds will work out at between €140 and €270 per adult, depending on the plan, according to Dermot Goode to TotalHealthCover.ie. The refund will be around €30 for children.

Those paying by direct debit will see the amount taken reduced for three months. Those who paid upfront will get a refund, and those in company schemes will see their benefit-in-kind payment reduced.

Laya will pay rebates to customers for fixed amounts. Adults will get a refund of €195, with €60 paid back per child. For a family with two adults and two children this amounts to €510.

Laya is refunding directly into bank accounts where the premiums are paid by direct debit. The refund will be paid in three installments from April to June.

Irish Life Healthcare will lower premiums by between 36pc and 60pc, depending on the plan, for the months of April, May and June.

This will mean savings of between €130 and €450, depending on the plan, over the three-month period, Mr Goode said.

Vhi is also extending day-to-day benefits to include telephone or online consultations with GP’s, clinical psychologists, physiotherapists, dieticians, and practice nurses, physical therapists, and occupational therapists, speech and language therapists.

The insurers are also promising to be flexible when people are unable to pay their health premiums, keeping them on cover.

The rebates reflect the fact that health insurers cannot fulfill their side of the contract.

The State is taking over 19 private hospitals around the country as part of its plan for dealing with the Covid-19 emergency.

Most non-emergency elective procedures, to be funded by health insurance, have been cancelled in both private and public hospitals.

This has meant there is very little being provided to members with health cover for their premium payments.

Maternity care and psychiatric care are still being covered by health insurers, but most other procedures have been dramatically reduced.

More than two million people have health insurance.

