Friday 16 March 2018

Half are three paydays away from poverty

Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Half of workers say they are three paydays away from financial uncertainty.

The risks for renters are even higher, according to a survey commissioned by Irish Life. It found that renters are just two pay days away from losing their accommodation.

More than half of working people believe they would be able to maintain their current standard of living for just three months or less if they were unable to work.

The survey was carried out by Coyne Research among 1,000 adults.

Nearly half of adults overall claim their household would struggle financially if they suffered a long-term disability or died. Irish Life claimed the insights show financial security is still a major worry for many families.

