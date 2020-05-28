Fraudsters access thousands of taxpayers' personal details from Revenue website

FRAUDSTERS have accessed the personal details of thousands of taxpayers held on a Revenue website.

Revenue has written to 3,000 taxpayers telling them that personal details held in the user profile of their Revenue myAccount are likely to have been accessed by the fraudsters.

The scam is due to those affected providing their personal details to the fraudsters.

A text message taxpayers thought was from Revenue prompted them to give their personal security details and date of birth to the fraudsters.

Expand Close 'A spokesperson for Revenue said that those affected by travel restrictions must ensure that they maintain a record of the "facts and circumstances" of their presence inside or outside of Ireland for evidence, should it be required.' (Stock picture) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'A spokesperson for Revenue said that those affected by travel restrictions must ensure that they maintain a record of the "facts and circumstances" of their presence inside or outside of Ireland for evidence, should it be required.' (Stock picture)

Tax officials said they regularly reminds taxpayers that Revenue never sends text messages requiring the provision of personal information via links, pop-up windows, reply text or email.

Revenue’s chief information officer John Barron explained: “Following an investigation by Revenue’s IT Department into this latest scam, we are contacting approximately 3,000 taxpayers to make them aware of our concerns that their personal details may have been accessed, the possible serious implications for them and to set out some practical things they can do to minimise the extent of any fraud perpetrated against them.”

Mr Barron stated that it was the security of Revenue’s systems has not been compromised in any way. “However, the nature of this particular type of scam has led to some taxpayers unwittingly compromising the security of their personal myAccount profile details by providing information such as their PPSN (personal public service number), date of birth and myAccount password to fraudsters.”

This occurred after the taxpayer clicked on a link, in a text sent by fraudsters, which purported to be the Revenue ‘myAccount’ log-in screen.

If the details provided after clicking the link are valid, the fraudsters then use these details provided by the taxpayer to access the taxpayer’s myAccount user profile screen.

The scammers may be able to obtain further information including potentially bank details where the taxpayer has recorded these with Revenue, the tax authority warned.

Mr Barron said the letter notifies the taxpayer that Revenue has temporarily deactivated their myAccount access and advises them of important next steps they should follow.

Online Editors