European Commission charges Insurance Ireland with breaching competition rules

EUROPEAN regulators have charged Insurance Ireland with breaching competition rules by restricting competition in the motor insurance market here.

The finding by the European Commission could lead to multi-million euro fines.

It comes after a two-year long investigation after claims were made about cartel-like activities by Irish insurers were keeping competition out of the market.

Now the Commission say in “its preliminary view that it [Insurance Ireland] breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition in the Irish motor vehicle”.

The dramatic move by the European Commission is a massive blow to the insurance industry here.

The Commission said in a statement: “The European Commission’s preliminary findings show that Insurance Ireland arbitrarily delayed or de facto denied the access of certain insurers and their agents to Insurance Link,” the EU competition body said.

“Since at least 2009 and until today, access has been linked to membership in the association.”

Insurance Ireland is an association of companies active in the insurance sector here and which covers over 90pc of the Irish motor vehicle insurance market.

Its members include FBD Insurance, Aviva, RSA, Allianz, AIG, Liberty Insurance and Zurich.

Insurance Ireland has in the past insisted the probe was against it alone and not its members, and the maximum fine that could be imposed would be 10pc of its own turnover.

Legal sources who specialise in competition law agreed the EU Competition Directorate has the power to fine organisations - if it finds against them - 10pc of their worldwide turnover.

The Commission said Insurance Ireland sets the conditions of access to Insurance Link, which comprises a non-life insurance claims data pool and a facility for users to request certain data about such claims, the Commission said.

The EU said that Insurance Link helps its users, which are firms offering motor vehicle insurance, to better assess risk and to detect and defend themselves against potential fraud.

The Commission said its preliminary findings found that the lack of access to the Insurance Link platform placed companies at a competitive disadvantage in the Irish motor vehicle insurance market in comparison to companies that have access to the database.

This negatively impacts on pricing, costs and the quality of service.

Executive vice-president of the Commission Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, said access to data is key for insurers to evaluate the risk they take and to offer competitive contract conditions to customers.

“We have concerns that certain insurers and their agents were put at a competitive disadvantage because Insurance Ireland denied or delayed access to its data sharing system, compiling valuable information on insurance claims.”

She said this prevented competitive entry of new players and thus reduced Irish drivers’ choice of motor insurance policies at competitive prices.

“Non-discriminatory access to data sharing systems is important to foster competition in markets relying on data.”

The Commission had opened its probe into Insurance Ireland’s data sharing system in May 2019.

In a statement Insurance Ireland said it “notes that the European Commission has decided to issue a statement of objections in respect of its ongoing investigation into Insurance Link, an anti-fraud tool”.

"It is important to note that the statement of objections sets out the European Commission’s preliminary views only and is not the European Commission’s final decision.”

It said it will now have an opportunity to respond to the statement of objections over the coming weeks.