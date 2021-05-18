Energy supplier to increase prices by 18pc 

GREEN energy supplier Bright is pushing up its electricity prices for consumers from next month.

The rise of 18pc is one of the highest seen in a long time.

The huge increase is blamed on rising wholesale prices which have increased massively in recent months.

The move will add €156 to annual bills, and comes after a number of energy suppliers have already hiked prices.

Bright Energy also raised its prices in December by 10pc, in a move that added €80 to the average bill of its customers.

Read More

Bright Energy only entered this market in July, promising not to put customers on an introductory rate and then automatically move them onto a much higher tariff after a year, as other providers do.

Instead, the supplier said it will treat all customers the same.

The rate will track the wholesale market so that when prices fall, savings can be passed on to Bright's customers quickly, it claimed.

It put the latest price increase down to a spike in wholesale electricity costs, which have seen an almost three-fold increase since it launched last summer.

Chief executive Ciaran Devine said Bright’s pricing reflects the true cost of electricity.

He said that if prices go up, his company tries to limit or delay price increases and if they go down, it passes on savings quickly.

The cost of electricity on the wholesale market has been impacted by a number of factors including reduced supply due to essential maintenance on power plants and lower renewable electricity production as a result of low wind, Mr Devine added.

He said Bright customers can expect to pay an additional €3 per week for their electricity from June 17, with an average annual bill of €1,031. This is a rise of 18pc.

Earlier this month Pinergy increased prices for the second time this year.

Pinergy said its prices will rise by 8.2pc from June 11 next. The move will add €120 to the typical bill over a year.

In April the company’s unit rate price increased by 4.2pc, a move that amounted to an increase of around €53 per year, including VAT.

Nine months earlier Pinergy also increased prices.

Earlier this year seven suppliers raised their prices citing issues with regulatory costs and wholesale prices.

Bord Gáis, Flogas, Energia, SSE Airtricity, Panda Power, Pinergy and Glowpower raised their prices.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said that since July of last year, wholesale market electricity prices have almost trebled.

He said the increasing investment that’s needed in the national grid to handle more renewable energy is also putting upward pressure on prices.

People looking to offset the price increases should look into switching supplier.

Discounts of up to 40pc or more are available for a year, meaning a household could save well over €400 a year by switching, he said.





Read More



