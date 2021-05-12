Energy supplier increases prices for second time this year

Electricity prices have been rising this year.

AN energy supplier is imposing a second price rise on households this year.

Pinergy says its prices will rise by 8.2pc from June 11 next. The move will add €120 to the typical bill over a year.

In April the company’s unit rate price increased by 4.2pc, a move that amounted to an increase of around €53 per year, including VAT.

Pinergy, which supplies prepaid metered electricity, blamed what it said were ongoing grid infrastructure and capacity challenges, coupled with sustained increases in the price of electricity in the wholesale energy market.

Chief executive Enda Gunnell, said: “As an independent supplier of electricity, we purchase electricity for our customers exclusively from the wholesale energy markets.

“Unfortunately, due to significant market infrastructural and supply issues outside our control along with further commodity price increases, we are being negatively impacted by having to pay higher prices to secure our energy supply.”

Earlier this year seven suppliers, including Pinergy, raised their prices citing issues with regulatory costs and wholesale prices.

Bord Gáis, Flogas, Energia, SSE Airtricity, Panda Power, Pinergy and Glowpower raised their prices.

The fear now is that we are entering a new round of price hikes.

And it is just months since all residential electricity users were hit by a 130pc rise in the public service obligation (PSO) levy.

The increase will adds almost €90 a year added to household electricity bills.

The PSO levy is a Government levy that is charged to all electricity customers in Ireland – mainly to fund wind power.

And carbon tax on domestic gas bills went up this month, adding €80 over a year to the cost of this fuel from May.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the Pinergy price increase is disappointing but not entirely surprising given the upward pressure on wholesale electricity prices in recent weeks.

As we continue to invest in the national grid to help meet our target of getting 70pc of our electricity from renewable sources this pressure is likely to continue, he said.

Green energy is better for the environment but not necessarily for our pockets, Mr Cassidy said.