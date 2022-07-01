MORE than a million households with Electric Ireland accounts are to be hit by a fourth rise in electricity and gas prices in a year.

The ESB-owned energy supplier is pushing up electricity prices by 11pc in August, and gas prices by 29pc.

It is the second Electric Ireland price hike this year, and the fourth since last year.

The latest move will add €164 a year to the cost of electricity for its 1.1 million customers.

Electricity prices at the State-owned company will have gone up by 67pc cumulatively since year when the latest hike takes effect.

Gas costs will be €350 a year more expensive after the latest rise.

Electric Ireland gas prices will have gone up by 93pc when the new increase is implemented.

It has around 145,000 gas customers.

There were also rises in April this year, and November and August last year.

The company blamed a 400pc rise in the cost of wholesale gas for the repeated price rises.

It said ongoing disruption in the geopolitical landscape continues to drive unprecedented price escalation in wholesale gas costs.

Electric Ireland said it has pledged €3m for new a hardship fund to support its customers.

The company also insisted it has the lowest standard unit rate for electricity in the market.

Interim executive director at Electric Ireland Suzanne Ward said: “We understand this price increase is unwelcome news for our customers.

“We delayed this increase as long as we could, but unfortunately, the situation in Eastern Europe and a reduction in the reliability of gas flows has resulted in sustained higher energy costs throughout Europe.

“We have seen a very substantial increase in the cost of wholesale gas, which in turn, impacts both our gas and electricity prices.”

Head of communications at price comparison site Bonkers.ie, Daragh Cassidy, said the new rise announcement was expected.

“Given Electric Ireland's size, it will be felt badly by many households nationwide. We’re heading into next winter with gas and electricity prices at absolutely astronomical levels. And it might even get worse.”