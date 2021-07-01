Electric Ireland hike will add €100 to average electricity bills

ELECTRIC Ireland, which has more than one million electricity customers, is to increase electricity and gas prices next month.

The State-owned energy company said electricity prices are to increase by 9pc from August, in a move that will add €100 to the average annual bill.

Gas is going up by 7.8pc, adding €60 to the average bill.

Electric Ireland, the largest supplier in the market, last increased its prices in the autumn when it raised electricity prices by 3.4pc.

Almost all the energy suppliers in the market have now increased prices this year, with some increasing prices twice this year.

Executive director of Electric Ireland Marguerite Sayers said the company was determined to keep prices as low as possible, but it was exposed to the price changes in the wholesale market, the price at which it buys electricity.

“In March, many suppliers increased prices, but we implemented a price freeze to ensure our customers were protected from the impact of rising costs for as long as possible.”

She said it had hoped that prices might stabilise but unfortunately, wholesale energy costs have continued to increase and are significantly higher than this time last year.

“As a result, we must reluctantly pass on some of these costs to our customers from August 1”.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison website Bonkers.ie said the rises will impact around 1.1 million electricity customers and 145,000 gas customers.

He said the move had been expected given the raft of price increases that have been announced so far this year.

In April, almost all the country’s energy suppliers increased their prices, and in recent weeks Flogas, Pinergy, Panda Power and Iberdrola raised their prices for the second time this year.

He said that according to Eurostat, electricity prices in Ireland are already 23pc above the EU average and the fourth most expensive in the 27-nation EU.

Gas prices are the seventh most expensive.

He said the rise was inevitable as the cost of electricity in particular on the wholesale market has almost trebled since July of last year, so these increases were bound to be passed on.

“Energy costs here are already well above the EU average and a financial concern for many households and these increases won’t help”.

Households looking to offset the price increases were told by Mr Cassidy that the quickest and easiest way to save money on their energy bills is to compare prices and switch to a cheaper supplier.