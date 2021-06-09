Eighth energy supplier increases its prices for householders

ONE of the largest energy suppliers is to increase its electricity and gas prices next month.

Energia is the eighth firm to raise prices this year.

And it is the second time this year the supplier has increased its prices. It has around 160,000 electricity customers in the State.

It follows price hikes this year by Bord Gáis, SSE Airtricity and by smaller players Pinergy, Flogas and Panda Power, Bright and Iberdrola.

The Energia price rises will see customer bills rise by 9.7pc for each fuel.

It will mean average electricity bills rising by €125 a year, with average annual gas bills going up by €89.

The increased prices are effective from July 8.

The latest rise taken together with the previous price rises imposed by Energia in April means customers will be paying well over €200 a year more for their electricity and almost €150 a year more for their gas.

Energia said the changes are being driven by rising wholesale energy costs.

Director of customer solutions for Energia in Ireland Andy Meagher said: “Over the past 12 months we have reduced and frozen our prices where possible.

“However, these increases are, unfortunately, now unavoidable and are the result of external factors that are impacting all suppliers, primarily the rising cost of wholesale gas and electricity.”

On Bank Holiday Monday Iberdrola said its gas prices are going up by 8.5pc, and electricity prices by 12.5pc from July 15.

This means the average gas customer will be paying €67 extra per year for their gas and €138 extra annually for their electricity.

A number of suppliers have now announced two price rises this year. They include Pinery, Flogas, Panda Power Iberdrola, and Engeria.

Bord Gáis, with around 350,000 electricity customers, is by far the biggest electricity supplier to announce a price hike so far this year.

Electric Ireland is the largest electricity supplier in the market. Its parent EBS said in March it was not planning to follow other electricity suppliers with tariff rises.

Chief financial officer Pat Fenlon told the Irish Independent: “We don’t have any plans at this time, there is nothing coming up on the immediate horizon there, we don’t have any plans to increase price at the moment.”

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said: “We’re now clearly back in a period of rising energy prices.”

He said the cost of electricity in particular on the wholesale market has almost trebled since July of last year so unfortunately these increases were almost inevitable.

“The lack of wind energy output over the past few months, the shutdown of some fossil fuel powered electricity plants for maintenance, and the rise in the price of coal and gas on international markets in recent months are just some of the reasons for the increase.

“It’s been a real triple whammy.”

He added that transmission and distribution network charges – or the charges for maintaining and running the country’s gas and electricity networks – have been increased by the energy regulator in recent months too.

These charges make up around 30pc of the price we pay for our energy and the increases are now unfortunately being passed on to customers as well, Mr Cassidy said.