Credit unions to make a pitch for a share of Ulster Bank’s customers

Apple Pay will be added to credit union current account offering as they continue to beef up services

Credit unions are eyeing some of Ulster Bank's 500,000 current accounts. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Credit unions are eyeing some of Ulster Bank&rsquo;s 500,000 current accounts. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Credit unions are eyeing some of Ulster Bank’s 500,000 current accounts. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Credit unions are set to make a pitch to get thousands of Ulster Bank current account customers to sign up with them.

The move comes as the main current account product provided by credit unions is set to add Apple Pay to its offering next week.

The Currentaccount.ie brand already offers Google Pay and Fitbit Pay, along with giving customers debit cards, online banking and a mobile app.

