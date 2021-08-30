Consumers to resist spending splurge with pandemic savings

SAVERS do not plan to engage in a spending splurge with the money they have built up during the lockdowns.

This is because most people plan to adopt a conservative approach to using nest eggs built up during pandemic, new research from Permanent TSB Bank and research company Kantar shows.

Some economists had been expecting a wall of cash to be unleashed when all the restrictions were lifted.

But eight out of ten of those surveyed said they plan to keep up their current saving habit.

The new research found an increase in the proportion of adults now saving regularly.

Close to six out of 10 now describe themselves as regular savers, up from 50pc in 2013.

The findings could signal a lower-than-expected post Covid ‘bounce’ in the economy, according to head of corporate affairs at Permanent TSB Leontia Fannin.

“There has been an assumption that once the economy re-opened, that consumers would rush to spend their Covid savings.

“This research suggests that may not happen. Retailers may have to fight harder than they thought to persuade consumers to cash-in their savings,” she said.

Kantar surveyed almost 1,000 adult. Some 79pc of them said they plan to continue with their current savings habit as the economy begins to re-open.

Most will save the same amount as currently, with around a quarter saying they expect to save more than they did before the pandemic.

Asked about the key motive for savings, almost half said they consider it important to have a rainy-day fund.

The respondents indicated that they would spend just over a quarter of their new savings in the coming three months.

They plan to hold on to the rest.

Items that people hope to spend money on include holidays, home improvements and entertainment.

Some spending is also planned on family and friends, the Permanent TSB-commissioned research found.

It also found that more than a third of adults expect to be better off this time next year.

Some 20pc believe they are better off now than they were this time a year ago.

Younger people are particularly confident about their financial future.

Some 59pc of those aged between 18 and 24 believe they will be better off in a years’ time compared to just 19pc of those aged between 55 and 64.

Kantar’s Paul Moran said it was instructive to note that following on from our lockdown confinement, planning ahead for holidays and home improvements takes priority.

“We feel the need to experience something different, but have also re-evaluated our relationship with our living spaces over the past 18 months,” he said.

