Consumers go on a spring spending spree

CONSUMERS went on a spending spree in March as those able to work from home marked a year out of the office.

New figures from Bank of Ireland shows overall debit card spending was up 28pc compared with the previous month.

Better weather sent shoppers into gardening stores and bicycle shopping, while charitable donations were up with the likes of the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day on the ‘Late Late Show’ encouraging people to give generously.

Spending in gardening stores was up 118pc, with bicycle shops seeing a 57pc rise.

Charitable donations were 56pc higher last month compared with the previous month, Bank of Ireland said.

As many people marked a year working from home, spending on office equipment remains strong.

Remote working is now common and is expected to become part of the new normal.

Restaurant innovation has led to dine-at-home meals to fit the new reality, resulting in a spending increase of 36pc in March.

However, the old reliable fast-food takeaways remain as popular as ever, showing a 35pc month-on-month rise.

Clothing stores for both men and women saw spending rise by 28pc as people continued to adapt to virtual styling and sizing.

With the vaccine rollout gathering pace on a weekly basis some consumers are beginning to see hope on the horizon.

This is evidenced from the fact that airline spending was up 45pc in March.

Spring spending on carpentry professionals increased by 102pc.

Group chief data and analytics officer at Bank of Ireland Christian Pierce said: “What stands out among the March spending data is the variety of spending spikes recorded, with consumers opening up to new retail possibilities despite the fact that many physical outlets remain closed.”

He said online retailers across a wide spectrum of the commercial landscape are innovating, and the rewards for this creativity can be seen in the debit card spending figures.

With people more hopeful and planning ahead, he said it may not be surprising to see spending on airline travel rising significantly.

“While many others will want to make the most of what they have locally – if our homes are our castles, spending increases in the carpentry and gardening sectors were to be somewhat expected.”

Meanwhile, separate data from Visa shows that more than half of consumers in this country now shop online.

And a majority are taking steps to ensure they are not victims of scams and theft, a survey commissioned by Visa reveals.

The research found that 52pc of consumers shop online wherever possible.

Many are looking to stay secure when shopping on the web, with 81pc of those surveyed saying they have taken steps to keep themselves safe when shopping online.

More than half say they keep a regular eye on their online transactions for any suspicious activity, comparing favourably with the global average of just 44pc, according to the Visa Back to Business Study 2021.

Online Editors