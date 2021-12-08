Competition body to carry out full probe into banks’ payment app move

THE competition watchdog is to carry out a full investigation into the plans by a number of banks to create a rapid payment system.

A joint venture called Synch Payments has been formed by AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and KBC to create a mobile phone based payment system to take on the likes of Revolut.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it has decided to carry out a full phase two investigation into the proposed transaction to create a new industry-wide mobile payment system service.

The app has been called Yippay.

The four of largest banks have committed a further €5m to set up the multibank payments app.

The banks initially pumped €5.9m in capital to get the joint venture going.

There are fears the new payment system could create unfair competition in banking.

KBC is still part of the plan despite plans by the Belgium bank to leave this market.

The CCPC said in a statement: “Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State.”

It added that it will publish its phase one determination no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination.

This will be after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version.

The CCPC received a number of third-party submissions during the phase one investigation.

The Electronic Money Association, whose members include fast-growing Stripe and payment giant PayPal, submitted and objection to the competition commission here.

Other members of the Electronic Money Association include Amex, Facebook Payments, Revolut and Google Payments.

The move by the banks to seek approval for an instant payments app that would work on mobile phones has also being questioned by Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan.

Mr O’Callaghan told Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in the Oireachtas: “Some people believe it is an anti-competitive measure.”

He said allowing the joint app could prevent other financial institutions entering the Irish market.

“Nobody wants to see that happen. We want to see more competition in the Irish banking market.”

Any further parties who would like to send in submissions can do so, via email to mergers@ccpc.ie, by 4.30pm Wednesday, January 5 next.



