STRONGER laws are needed to “nudge” banks to get them to behave properly and avoid another tracker scandal.

STRONGER laws are needed to “nudge” banks to get them to behave properly and avoid another tracker scandal.

Central Bank says it needs more powers to avoid another tracker mortgage scandal

Senior Central Bank regulators told the Oireachtas Finance Committee her team have strong powers, but discussions are ongoing on bringing in tougher measures.

The tracker controversy is one of the single biggest consumer rip off in the history of the state.

Director general, financial conduct, at the Central Bank Derville Rowland told the Committee: “We believe that individual accountability within the sector can be further strengthened via amendments to our legislative framework.”

She said a lack of accountability is widely seen as a key driver of misconduct. This has led the regulators to propose to the Government that it legislate for individual accountability measures to drive better behaviour.

“These include proposed enforceable conduct standards for staff in regulated firms, such as acting honestly, ethically and with integrity; additional conduct standards for senior management; and standards for businesses.”

She said the Central Bank was also proposing a senior executive accountability regime (SEAR) that would “reduce the chances of key people in firms being able to wash their hands of wrongdoing”.

Ms Rowland told the TDs and senators this was the “extra nudge in the system that is required to push regulated firms to behave properly”.

Some 40,500 tracker cases have been owned up to by the banks, with close to €700m paid in compensation and redress to the customers.

Some 23 customers got redress and compensation of more than €500,000. Three of these cases were for homes, with the rest for buy-to-let properties.

The overall cost to the banks is over €1bn.

Loss of tracker rates caused 99 people to lose their homes, with 216 people losing investment properties, Ms Rowland told the committee.

Earlier this year Permanent TSB was fined €21m by the Central Bank for “serious failings” which affected 2,007 of its tracker mortgage customer accounts.

Regulators found the bank denied customers a good-value tracker mortgage, or did not put them on correct tracker interest rate.

Online Editors