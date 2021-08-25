Central Bank appoints new consumer protection director

THE Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has announced Colm Kincaid as the new director of its consumer protection unit.

The appointment comes amid repeated criticism of the regulator over what is seen as the low priority the Central Bank gives to consumer protection issues.

Mr Kincaid, who is currently director of securities markets supervision in the CBI, takes up the role in October.

He replaces Grainne McEvoy, who is leaving the CBI in January to take up a role in the private sector.

“Colm is currently director of securities markets supervision and prior to that he was head of consumer protection division and brings considerable leadership and consumer and investor protection experience to this key role,” CBI director general Derville Rowland said.

Ms Rowland said the process to fill the role of director of securities and markets supervision will now commence with the aim of filling this position without delay.

In January it emerged that Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf met with his head of consumer protection just once in nine months, as the Covid pandemic ravaged the finances of households and businesses.

This re-ignited claims that safeguarding consumers is a low priority for the regulator.

And last year the Central Bank was accused of “turning a blind eye to misbehaviour” of financial firms.

This came after it was revealed that the regulator had not taken any enforcement actions against financial firms for breaches of its key consumer protection regulations in the four years up to the end of 2020, with the exception of the tracker probe.