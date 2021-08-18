Bright puts through major price hike as cost of energy keeps going up

Bright is the latest electricity provider to raise prices again

Bright Energy is increasing the amount it charges for electricity by 26pc in its second price hike this year.

The energy supplier, which is owned by the Maxol Group, said it would put up charges from September 18 for existing customers and from today for new customers.

The average Bright customer will now pay an extra €264 per year, bringing the typical bill to €1,295, the company said in a statement.

Bright said dramatically higher wholesale costs in the year since it launched in Ireland meant that customer tariffs had to increase.

According to the company, one megawatt of wholesale electricity cost just €40 in July 2020 but could now price at up to €140.

“A combination of low wind on the grid system and a number of power generators not being available due to essential maintenance means that electricity was not being produced in the volumes in which it was needed,” said Ciaran Devine, CEO of Bright.

“The knock-on effect is that providers, including Bright, have had to bear the higher costs associated with generating and maintaining the country’s electricity networks.”

The company said that 95pc of the cost of electricity to customers was due to factors outside its control, such as wholesale prices, network costs, taxes, and market operator charges.

Wholesale electricity prices are at their highest level since the single electricity market was introduced in October 2018.

The higher input costs for energy mean providers need to charge customers more to maintain their profit margins.

As a result, energy suppliers across the market have been increasing their prices this year, with many putting through two price hikes already.

Earlier this week Flogas introduced its third price increase in just four months, putting up charges on gas and electricity by 18pc and adding up to €247 to the average bill.

In April, almost all the country’s energy suppliers increased their prices.

Pinergy, Panda Power and Iberdrola have all raised their prices for a second time.

Last month Bord Gáis Energy announced its second price rise this year, as well, and Electric Ireland also said it would raise prices again, starting this month.

According to Eurostat, electricity prices in Ireland are already above the EU average and are the fourth most expensive in the 27-nation bloc.

Bright provides only 100pc green electricity to customers, as certified by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.