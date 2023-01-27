Another €200 electricity credit on way to ease cost of living

The most recent electricity credit came into effect on January 1 to help with costs. Photo: Stock image

Households could get another €200 taken off their electricity bills in the coming months as the Government moves to support families continuing to struggle with the cost of living.

It has so far committed to giving three rounds of electricity credits worth €600 up to end of April.

However, before fresh talks on the continuing energy crisis, cabinet ministers are considering another round of credits to help ease the financial burden of electricity bills in the coming months.

When the Cabinet Committee on the Economy meets in two weeks’ time, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ministers will consider whether to introduce another €200 to help pay for bills in March and April or pledge instead to give people assistance next winter.

The first instalment of the current round of electricity credits was taken off bills between last November and last month.

The second instalment is due to be taken off bills this month and next, while the third is due over March and April.

However, there is some concern that people will still be paying excessive bills over March and April and additional state support will be needed for the following months.

Electricity prices dropped slightly, but households are not expected to notice a significant difference in their bills until later this year.

“Prices have come down, but that won’t reach homes for a few months yet, so the energy credit is being reviewed,” a government source said.

The cabinet sub-committee will also consider what targeted supports can be put in place to help vulnerable households with low incomes.

Members will also look at whether the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme, which helps companies pay their energy bills, should be extended until later in the year to protect jobs.

The extension of the reduced 9pc Vat rate in the tourism and hospitality sector is also on the table.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has said she is in favour of extending the lower rate for the industry.

She and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will speak with tourism leaders next week before government talks.

Excise duty cuts on fuel are not likely to be extended – Green Party leader Eamon Ryan suggested before Christmas the measures aimed at reducing the cost of petrol and diesel will come to an end in March.

Fuel prices have fallen in recent months, but the excise cuts extended in the last Budget take 21c off the price of petrol, 16c off diesel and 5.4c off marked gas oil.

The excise duty cut is due to be abolished on February 28, meaning fuel prices could rise sharply.

However, a scheme to help hauliers pay for petrol and diesel was extended into this year.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Mr Ryan said “we need to wean ourselves off” the emergency energy supports introduced on foot of the global inflation crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have said clearly that we will continue to protect our people, but we should not just go down the road of popular solutions where we’ll never raise another tax,” he said.

“In the end, that would lead us into a position where our economy would not be sound, or we would not be able to protect or provide for people in the future.”

It emerged yesterday that the State received more exchequer funding from energy bills last year than in the previous four.

The Government received €381m in Vat from electricity bills, which was 40pc higher than in 2021, according to figures released to Aontú TD Peader Tóibín.

The Vat rate on energy was cut from 13.5pc to 9pc last year, but it is due to go back up in March.