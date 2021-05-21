Almost €100,000 in fake banknotes seized as Gardaí issue counterfeit cash warning

Gardaí in Laois, Offaly and Kildare have seized €99,000 worth of counterfeit currency in recent days.
Gardaí say the seizures were made during searches triggered by the increase in the number of fake notes posted to Ireland recently.
One search was conducted and over €94,000 of counterfeit currency of all denominations was seized.
A 20-year-old female was arrested at the scene but was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A second search yielded a further €5,000 of counterfeit currency and a 21-year-old male has been charged and was remanded in custody.
“The tendering of counterfeit currency is rising and incidents of counterfeit/prop money being posted into Ireland are also rising. In many cases, business owners are detecting people using counterfeit €50 notes to buy small items,” a Garda spokesperson said.
To check if a euro note is genuine, Gardaí say people should “feel, look, tilt and check” the note.
“Gardaí wish to remind the public, and in particular business owners and their staff, to be on the lookout for counterfeit notes (not just €50 notes, but all denominations) and if presented to retain the note and contact Gardaí,” the spokesperson said.