Large numbers want to buy a home but many expect to be disappointed

Demand for housing shows no signs of easing with large numbers of those who do not own their own home hoping to buy within the next five years.

However, many expect to be disappointed, according to an iReach survey commissioned by Aviva Insurance.

The research has shown 13pc of consumers would like to buy their first home within the next five years.

This is mainly those who rent, as the survey was conducted among a range of people, including those who already own their own home.

However, respondents to a survey that polled 1,000 people nationwide found that 10pc of those who want to buy a home do not believe it would happen in the next five years.

The Aviva survey found that a third of those aged 25 to 34 would like to buy their own home.

Some 17pc of those aged 35 to 44 would like to buy their first home within the next five years. However, the majority of those surveyed have no plans in this regard.

Almost eight out of 10 of those aged between 18 and 24 are living with parents or family members.

But just 2pc of those between the ages of 45 and 54 are also living with a family member.

Aviva’s Billy Shannon, Aviva said: “Our latest research highlights the extent of the demand from consumers looking to get on the property ladder for the first time.

“Figures released by property website Daft.ie in early June confirmed that demand for housing across Ireland was up 17pc over the last 12 months, with the demand for new homes up by a staggering 114pc in May of this year compared to May 2022.

“The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said that 29,851 residential units were completed in 2022, a figure that all commentators agree is far below the numbers required to fulfil the demand.”

The Aviva survey found that 63pc of respondents described themselves as homeowners.

A third of these said that they owned their home outright.

One in five said that they are currently renting privately.

Mr Shannon urged all homeowners to take the time to review their home insurance cover and ensure they are fully covered.

Rising inflation and increases in material and building costs have meant increase the rebuild rates, he said.