Large numbers fear they will struggle to cope if food prices keep rising fast

LARGE numbers of people are worried that they will not be able to afford to keep buying groceries if prices continue to increase at the current rate.

And most people in this country consider the cost of groceries are unacceptably high.

Almost half of adults think grocery prices are rising at rates that are multiples of official figures, consumer research from iReach Insights shows.

Some 96pc of adults have seen a rise on the cost of groceries in the last month, according to the survey of a nationally representative sample of adults.

The average amount spent by adults on groceries is €125 each week.

But a third of adults spend less, paying out between €51 and €100 on groceries each week.

Nearly half of adults think the cost of their weekly grocery spend has increased by 11pc and 20pc, iReach Insights found. This is far higher than official figures.

The latest inflation figures from the Central Statistics Office show that food inflation was 4.5pc in May.

But individual items like milk was 10pc more expensive in the past year, while butter was up just over 11pc.

Margarine was up just over 20pc in May compared with a year ago.

The iReach Insights survey found that the majority of adults think the cost of groceries in Ireland is unacceptably high.

The survey found that 60pc are worried about not being able to afford groceries if costs continue to increase.

Researchers found that 48pc of adults have been put under financial pressure due to the increase in costs of groceries.

A third of adults have report increases in the cost of meat and seafood of between 21pc and 40pc. And they report experiencing larges rises in the cost of dairy products.

The survey findings come weeks after a European-wide survey found that prices in this country are the joint highest in the 27-member union.

Prices here are 40pc higher than the average across the European Union.

And the gap between what is charged here and on the Continent is widening.

Irish people pay far more than the EU average for food, drink, energy, transport, communications and restaurants, according to a new report from Eurostat.

Prices in Ireland are jointly in the highest in the 27-member European Union with Denmark.

Ireland has the highest prices for alcohol and tobacco.

This country is the third most expensive for food and non-alcohol beverages, with prices on average here 19pc above the EU average.

When compared with the UK, shoppers here are paying up to 70pc more than they would in the UK for Irish goods, according to a ‘Sunday Times’ survey.

The analysis shows that a 400g tub of Sudocrem costs €11.79 in Tesco Ireland, while the same product costs only £5.80 (€6.85) in Tesco in the UK.

This represents a 72pc price differential.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said: “It is clear Irish consumers are being ripped off and nobody appears to have control of this situation.

“The Government and the [Competition and Consumer Protection Commission] need to clarify the full reasons why Irish customers are paying more for the exact same products than their British counterparts.”