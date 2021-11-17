Large number of older renters paying third or more of income for accommodation

People who have reached retirement age are spending the largest proportion of their income on rent.

LARGE numbers of renters in Dublin have to pay more than a third of their after-tax income for their accommodation.

But people who have reached retirement age are spending the largest proportion of their income on rent.

CSO statisticians found that close to half of tenants who are 65 or over spend over 35pc of their disposable income on rent.

Spending more than a third of your disposable income on rent is not considered to be financially sustainable.

The figures put flesh on the rental crisis, with sky-high costs and a chronic shortage of places to rent exposed by the new report.

Those under the age of 30 are also spending a large proportion of their income on rent.

People under this age are spending around 34pc of their income on rent.

The lowest proportion of disposable income being spent on rent is for those between the ages of 30 and 45.

Rent as proportion of total disposable income is highest for tenants living in and around Dublin.

Over a third of tenants living in Dublin City spend more than 35pc of their disposable income on rent in 2019

And most rental properties have a low energy rating, a new Central Statistics Office report has found.

It also found that more than half of landlords in 2019 had a rental income of less than €10,000, indicating that there is still a sizeable number of landlords in the market with one and two units.

The CSO said that most of those renting are in employment.

Employee income is the primary source of income for 71pc of tenants.

Social welfare, but excluding pensions, is the next highest primary income source for tenants at 21pc.

Self-employed income is the primary source of earnings for just 3.2pc of those who rent.

The release, ‘The Rental Sector in Ireland 2021’, was developed in collaboration with the Residential Tenancies Board and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and gives a detailed picture of Ireland’s rental market.

The report found that there are fewer younger landlords in the market.

The proportion of landlords under the age of 45 decreased from 35pc in 2017 to just over 24pc in 2021.

Properties in the rental sector are most likely to have a BER (Building Energy Rating) rating of C, accounting for approximately 40pc of properties.

The proportion with an A rating is small although this has been increasing every year from 1.1pc in 2017 to 4.8pc in 2021.

The proportion of properties with BER ratings or A or B is lowest for those in receipt of Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme or rent supplement.

Just under half of the rental properties have been built in the last 20 years.

Only 5pc have been built in the last ten years.

The total floor area of rental properties is lowest in Dublin, especially in the inner city.

Roscommon, Leitrim and Galway County have the largest rental properties.

More than half of landlords in 2019 had a rental income of less than €10,000.

About three in ten receive between €10,000 and €20,000 in rental income.

Just over 1pc received more than €100,000 in rental income.

The most common sector of employment for landlords is the health sector, where 12.3pc of landlords are employed.

This probably indicates that a large number of GPs and consultants own rental properties.

Those employed in the financial and real estate sector account for 11pc of landlords in employment, more than double the percentage of 4.9pc for all those in employment.

Almost a third of landlords with 20 or more tenancies work in the financial and real estate sector.