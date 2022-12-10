| -1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Land of the Lidl people: how two German chains changed the way we shop

The shops once dismissed as ‘discounters’ now account for a quarter of the market and both are eyeing top spot as they announce new stores. Their rise has been remarkable— but not everybody is happy about it

Discounts: Shoppers have become more price-conscious in recent years. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Expand
Robert Ryan, chief operating officer of Lidl Ireland Expand
Niall O&rsquo;Connor, Aldi Ireland&rsquo;s group managing director Expand
Journalist Lina Higgins shopping at the new Aldi store in Parnell Street, Dublin in 1999. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Old-style: The opening of an Aldi supermarket in Germany in 1971. Photo by Feddersen/ullstein bild via Getty Expand

Close

Discounts: Shoppers have become more price-conscious in recent years. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty

Discounts: Shoppers have become more price-conscious in recent years. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty

Robert Ryan, chief operating officer of Lidl Ireland

Robert Ryan, chief operating officer of Lidl Ireland

Niall O&rsquo;Connor, Aldi Ireland&rsquo;s group managing director

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland’s group managing director

Journalist Lina Higgins shopping at the new Aldi store in Parnell Street, Dublin in 1999. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Journalist Lina Higgins shopping at the new Aldi store in Parnell Street, Dublin in 1999. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Old-style: The opening of an Aldi supermarket in Germany in 1971. Photo by Feddersen/ullstein bild via Getty

Old-style: The opening of an Aldi supermarket in Germany in 1971. Photo by Feddersen/ullstein bild via Getty

/

Discounts: Shoppers have become more price-conscious in recent years. Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty

John Meagher Twitter Email

We’re all familiar with the idea that less is more. For one American psychologist, though, the opposite holds true, and he christened the problem “the paradox of choice”. In his 2004 book of the same name, Barry Schwartz demonstrated that, in a world where we are bamboozled by choice, we often crave simple solutions, where decision-making is made that little bit easier.

Half a decade before his book came out, Aldi and Lidl were putting his theories to practice in their Irish supermarkets. When the existing big players in the grocery market might have stocked 10,000 product lines in their stores, the German upstarts would have 1,000 or 1,500. The far smaller stock count didn’t seem to bother those first customers who walked through the doors.

Most Watched

Privacy