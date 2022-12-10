Land of the Lidl people: how two German chains changed the way we shop

We’re all familiar with the idea that less is more. For one American psychologist, though, the opposite holds true, and he christened the problem “the paradox of choice”. In his 2004 book of the same name, Barry Schwartz demonstrated that, in a world where we are bamboozled by choice, we often crave simple solutions, where decision-making is made that little bit easier.

Half a decade before his book came out, Aldi and Lidl were putting his theories to practice in their Irish supermarkets. When the existing big players in the grocery market might have stocked 10,000 product lines in their stores, the German upstarts would have 1,000 or 1,500. The far smaller stock count didn’t seem to bother those first customers who walked through the doors.

Even today, with Aldi and Lidl firmly established — and with more than 25pc market share between them — avoiding the “paradox of choice” syndrome is central to what they do. Lidl, for instance, has about 3,000 product lines in its biggest stores, while a huge Tesco Extra could have well over 20,000.

Old-style: The opening of an Aldi supermarket in Germany in 1971. Photo by Feddersen/ullstein bild via Getty

Old-style: The opening of an Aldi supermarket in Germany in 1971. Photo by Feddersen/ullstein bild via Getty

Aldi is planning to open 11 new stores in Dublin over the next four years in what it says will be a €73m investment. Right now, Lidl has a much more significant foothold in the capital. Its expansion plans are significant, too, and it says it will open a further five stores throughout the country next year.

At an international level, they are enormous brands. Lidl’s roots date to 1932, but the first branded Lidl store didn’t open in Germany until 1973. Now, it has 13,000 supermarkets in Europe and the US and employs 315,000 people.

Aldi dates to 1946, although the name — which is derived from the surname of its founders, Karl and Theo Albrecht (Aldi is a contraction of ‘Albrecht Diskont’) — was first used in 1966. Much like the story of the warring brothers behind Adidas and Puma, Karl and Theo split up the company. Karl ran Aldi Süd (in the southern half of Germany) while Theo was responsible for Aldi Nord. It’s Aldi Süd that operates in Ireland and the UK, while the vast majority of Europe is managed by Aldi Nord.

Journalist Lina Higgins shopping at the new Aldi store in Parnell Street, Dublin in 1999. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Journalist Lina Higgins shopping at the new Aldi store in Parnell Street, Dublin in 1999. Photo by Gerry Mooney

If the likes of Dunnes and SuperValu seemed unconcerned at the time about the Irish arrival of Aldi in 1999 and Lidl in 2000, they have a different view now, especially as both German retailers aim to be market leader here one day.

Stephen Wynne-Jones is the editor of European Supermarket Magazine and a former editor of the Irish retail publication Checkout. He has watched with interest how Aldi and Lidl slowly but surely rose to prominence here in the 2000s and have been getting increasingly stronger in the past decade.

“They came of age in the last economic downturn,” he says. “They went from being the foreign discounters people were a bit confused by into being a number one choice for many shoppers, mainly because of the value proposition. Once they had that little bit of acceleration, they doubled down and opened a lot more stores. They wrapped themselves in the Irish flag in terms of working with local suppliers — and that’s something they’ve done in other markets. As they’ve grown, they’ve kind of domesticated themselves to those markets.”

Wynne-Jones believes the cost-of-living crisis will help them grow further and at the expense of other retailers. “People are looking to save money and both Aldi and Lidl are a lot more established than they were during the last economic downturn,” he says.

“They’re no longer the upstarts — it’s ingrained in people’s minds now that they can save money by shopping in Aldi and Lidl. People are going to them for the ‘big shop’ now whereas before maybe they were picking up a few items like household cleaning products, and doing the big shop elsewhere. That’s the biggest shift.”

He believes any snobbishness that might have been there in Aldi and Lidl’s early years in Ireland has long dissipated, adding that consumers are savvier shoppers now and saving money is important, irrespective of background. Few would disagree. A crude measure about how professional-class Ireland has embraced the German retailers is to look at the high-end cars as regularly found in the car parks of Aldi and Lidl as they are in Marks & Spencer or specialist urban supermarkets.

Wynne-Jones says other retailers are having to bend to the Aldi and Lidl way. “Tesco have been obsessed with this Aldi price match thing for many years,” he says. “On the face of it, to me, it reads as a little advert for Aldi on Tesco’s shelf edge. It’s a case of, ‘You know what, Aldi is cheaper. We accept that and we’re trying to match them’.”

It is a view shared by Eddie Shanahan, one of the country’s foremost retail experts, who has worked with brands such as Brown Thomas and Arnotts. “The approach of the competition when Aldi and Lidl arrived in Ireland was simply to dismiss them as discounters,” he says. “But now, everybody in the grocery business is discounting, whether it’s giving you vouchers at the till or producing offers to use on a weekly basis.”

Shanahan is impressed with how carefully the German retailers listen to their customers. “They came here with a formula which wasn’t an Irish formula but they quickly adapted to the market. You’ll have seen over the past two years that Lidl have widened the aisles and they have brought in more recognisable local brands. They have been very keen, as has Aldi, to source vegetables, fruit and meat locally. They’ve also upped the design quotient in their stores — they’re more welcoming, brighter, easy to navigate and in all cases now their car parks are at ground level, which women shoppers, in particular, find safer.

“Both have developed programmes with Irish suppliers and they often start when businesses are very small and they’re trialled in a number of stores. There’s a certain amount of hand-holding until they can develop scale to expand into the wider distribution network.

“What you have,” he adds, “are two brands who are innovative and are serious retailers in terms of delivering customers a point of engagement and a point of difference.”

One thing that marked both out from their competitors from day one was the ‘middle aisle’, where a range of one-off goods are sold. Everything from DIY tools to sports equipment and to children’s toys and women’s underwear has been sold over the years — and typically flagged in Aldi and Lidl’s weekly magazines in-store or as an insert in weekend newspapers.

“I would imagine now that any retailer takes Aldi and Lidl very seriously,” Shanahan says. He is convinced that the threat posed by them has encouraged retailers such as Dunnes to up their game. “That’s certainly the case in what I would term their ‘A stores’,” he says. “You’ve got specialist cheese counters and butchers and so on there, but the standard really does fall away in the more normal Dunnes outlets.”

He believes SuperValu’s franchise model makes it harder for it to achieve consistency across its stories and he is decidedly unimpressed with much of the Tesco offering, especially in its smaller Express outlets.

“There’s a Lidl store near where I live and the revamp they did is very impressive. The display cabinets are superb and very well maintained. Another thing you’ll see in Lidl and Aldi now is that when there’s a queue at the checkout, another checkout is opened immediately.”

Long-term Aldi and Lidl customers will know that wasn’t always the case. In the past, the queues could be painfully long and few were rhapsodising about the attractiveness of the stores. But the days of products being sold in bulk on pallets are long gone.

The retailers’ low-price model may appeal to customers, but the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has singled Aldi and Lidl out for special criticism. IFA president Tim Cullinane told a joint Oireachtas committee in March that “Lidl and Aldi have fundamentally had the biggest negative impact on the price that primary producers receive for their produce.”

He has consistently argued that much of the negative impact on farm prices is caused by price promotion offers and the selling of farm produce as loss leaders, not just by Aldi and Lidl. “Retailers may claim that the cost of special promotions is funded by them,” he said. “This may be accurate on a short-term basis, but we would argue that the cost of such promotions is built into procurement prices over time.”

Robert Ryan, chief operating officer of Lidl Ireland

Robert Ryan, chief operating officer of Lidl Ireland

“From day one, price has been our mantra,” says Robert Ryan, chief operating officer of Lidl Ireland. “When we came here in 2000, we were able to charge a price that, at that point, was unseen in the Irish market, and that’s still very much our strategy, while also very much focused on delivering quality product. It can’t be just about price — for the savvy Irish consumer, the quality has to be good. For us, in the early days, we had a job to do to convince people of our quality.”

He believes Lidl passed the quality test many years ago. “We consider ourselves to be a mainstream, big player in the Irish market and I think our market share and customer numbers reflect that. It’s reflected in the fact that we have grown our offering over the years and we’re still very efficient in what we do in terms of simplicity and a small product range. Our customers like that and they buy into it because it saves time.”

Although many still lump Aldi and Lidl together, Ryan believes there are several key differences. He argues that Lidl’s in-store bakeries and its loyalty app put it a step ahead.”

Meanwhile, Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland’s group managing director, says its market share is rising for a very simple reason. “We are the cheapest supermarket in the country,” he says. “We know this from our weekly price checks. We know that value means more than just having the lowest prices. In 2022, Aldi were again Ireland’s most awarded discounter” — he cites accolades from Great Taste, Blás and others — “and this recognition of the quality and care that goes into every product is something we work for every day and is a cornerstone of our success.”

Niall O'Connor, Aldi Ireland's group managing director

Niall O'Connor, Aldi Ireland's group managing director

As well as expanding the number of Dublin stores, O’Connor says Aldi is committed to increasing its presence in the west of Ireland. “We will invest €63m over the next two years in six new stores and create 140 full-time jobs. Following the recent opening of stores in Ballina, Tuam and Mountbellew, further stores will be opening in 2023 and 2024.”

Although Lidl is fourth behind Dunnes, SuperValu and Tesco — the three of which are closely matched, although Dunnes is slightly in the lead, followed by SuperValu, Robert Ryan believes his supermarket can be top dog in future. “When you look back and project that [growth] forward, there’s no limits to where we can grow.”

O’Connor has overtaking Lidl in his sights for now and believes Aldi can eat into its rivals over the rest of the decade. “Who would have thought 20 years ago that we would have almost 13pc of the Irish grocery market in Ireland?”

One route Aldi will not go down, he insists, is the introduction of a loyalty programme. “Research we have carried out found that Irish shoppers are spending up to €477 a year more chasing supermarket voucher discount,” O’Connor says. In that research, 50pc of shoppers are overspending, shopping more frequently or buying what they don’t need just to qualify for supermarket money-off vouchers. Aldi works to give customers the very best prices every time they shop at our stores. We don’t want to reward only some customers who sign up for a scheme that they don’t really need.”