Lack of sanctions by the Central Bank stretches credulity

With the exception of two tracker mortgage cases, no bank, insurer, brokerage or other finance firm has been sanctioned for breaching the Central Bank&rsquo;s Consumer Protection Code. Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

It beggars belief that thousands of financial firms in this country are so well behaved that they have not needed to be sanctioned by their regulator in years. With the exception of two tracker mortgage cases, no bank, insurer, brokerage or other finance firm has been sanctioned for breaching the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code.

Nor have any individuals in any firms regulated by the Central Bank had enforcement actions taken against them.

First produced in 2006, the code is a set of principles that set out best practice for the treatment of consumers by regulated firms. Sanctions that can be imposed for breaches of the code include fines for firms and for individuals and banning people from operating in financial services.

