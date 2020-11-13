Lack of sanctions by the Central Bank stretches credulity

With the exception of two tracker mortgage cases, no bank, insurer, brokerage or other finance firm has been sanctioned for breaching the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code.

Nor have any individuals in any firms regulated by the Central Bank had enforcement actions taken against them.

First produced in 2006, the code is a set of principles that set out best practice for the treatment of consumers by regulated firms. Sanctions that can be imposed for breaches of the code include fines for firms and for individuals and banning people from operating in financial services.

Given that there are some 10,000 firms regulated by the Central Bank, it stretches credulity that none of these firms, or those who work in them, have not acted recently in a way that merits sanction. The tracker scandal is evidence enough that bad behaviour can flourish for a long time. It is extraordinary that in the 10 years up to 2016 the Central Bank issued 26 fines for breaches of the code. Yet no fines, with the exception of the two tracker ones, have been issued since. Yet banks regularly admit to over-charging their customers. And no complaints can be made about a lack of regulatory staff. There are some 148 staff in the consumer protection division in the Bank. Poor behaviour by banks, insurers and brokers is all to evident from the reports of the Ombudsman for Financial Services. A look across the water to the Central Bank’s equivalent in the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority, shows that it is far more active in punishing errant operators. Last year it took enforcement actions over bad retail conduct by firms, poor pensions advice, investment scams, bad lending, and more. In this country, responsibility for consumer protection must be removed from the Central Bank and powers and funding handed to a separate consumer protection body. Splitting consumer protection from financial regulation is common across much of Europe. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has been independent of their central bank since 2013. It regularly sanctions firms. We must do the same to chase down firms over mis-selling, over-charging and outright dishonesty.