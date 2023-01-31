| 6.4°C Dublin

Know your rates before you start charging to the credit card

Most people are unaware of how a bank calculates interest on credit cards.

Most people are unaware of how a bank calculates interest on credit cards. Stock image

Sinead Ryan Twitter

With all the talk of mortgage interest rates going up, you’d wonder why rates on other products aren’t following suit.

Well, when it comes to credit cards, they’re high enough already. Massive profit centres for banks, they work differently to other loans: the best customer is the one who doesn’t pay their bill on time.

