Know your rates before you start charging to the credit card

With all the talk of mortgage interest rates going up, you’d wonder why rates on other products aren’t following suit.

Well, when it comes to credit cards, they’re high enough already. Massive profit centres for banks, they work differently to other loans: the best customer is the one who doesn’t pay their bill on time.

In fact, the really, really good ones are those who make the smallest payment possible – the ‘minimum’ payment, writ large on their bill, and by doing so, stay just on the right side of borrowing, while making lots of lovely lolly for the bank.

While they’re doing so, most people are unaware of how a bank calculates interest on credit cards, with two in three having no idea how much they are being charged, according to research from the Irish league of Credit Unions (ILCU).

Half of us own at least one credit card, and while most (65pc) use them, appropriately, for short-term purposes, knowing they’ll get paid at the end of the month to fully cover the bill, a significant 18pc just make the minimum payment and 9pc aren’t even able to do that.

It means that the people who can least afford to pay more, end up doing so.

A credit card used smartly is free credit for at least a month, and often a bit longer, and the only charge you’ll ever pay is the Government Stamp Duty (€30 per annum).

Banks call these customers ‘transactors’, because they pay off their bill each month, without making the lender a profit. So, putting your summer holiday deposit or a new pair of shoes on the card is perfectly fine, as long as your income at the end of the month will cover it. It’s a delaying tactic, rather than a costly loan.

What they really prefer are the ‘revolvers’, who, much like the revolving door into a building, send their debt around and around in circles, gathering interest on each turn.

According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), lots of customers don’t realise that not clearing the balance in full means you will likely be charged interest on all your purchases from the day you bought them.

It gives an example: “If your statement shows you owe €1,000 and you pay off €900 by the due date, most providers will charge you interest on the full €1,000 until the date your payment reaches your credit card account. After that date, you will be charged interest on the €100 that remains unpaid and on any new purchases you make”.

It adds: “You should check with your provider first to see how interest is charged and read your terms and conditions very carefully”.

And indeed you should. When I check my own bill, I can see that it charges me just 1.313pc on purchases and 1.608pc on withdrawing cash at an atm. That sounds very attractive, until you read the small print which says these are “monthly” interest rates. There’s no APR shown, and no requirement to.

The ILCU research asked people what interest they thought they were paying on credit cards and 24pc believed it was 5pc per annum, or less. That would put it in the same league as mortgage interest, rather than the high-cost loan it actually is.

“Overall, the survey highlighted a significant lack of understanding on how interest is applied”, said the authors.

In fact, the annual rate of interest on credit cards ranges from 13.8pc (AIB, Click) to an eye-watering 26pc (Bank of Ireland, AER card, which also carries an additional monthly fee of €7.99 and is branded with Aer Lingus to offer travel-related benefits).

Zero-rate Balances

At this time of year we can struggle with a Christmas hangover debt. Moving your balance to a card which carries 0pc interest sounds like a great deal. And it is, but only if you avoid putting any new purchases on the card, and get rid of it once the debt is cleared. The bank is being generous because it doesn’t expect you to do this.

Banks which offer 0pc rate cards on balance transfers include An Post (12 months), Avant (9 months), BOI (7 months) and PTSB (6 months).

Additional Charges

As if the interest isn’t enough, banks reserve a slew of extra fees for different services, and if you don’t use the card properly. These include a charge if you inadvertently (or deliberately) go over your credit limit, which can also result in your card being refused.

A cash advance fee is charged if you use your credit card to make a withdrawal at an ATM. Some even charge it if you have enough in your account to cover it. Additional fees are payable if you’re withdrawing in a foreign currency.

Late payment fees are levied if you fail to pay the minimum due on the date specified.

Any replacement card will be charged for, if you lose it or it’s stolen, and finally the Government takes €30 per annum in Stamp duty.

Ulster Bank issues final warning

Speaking of banks, Ulster Bank is sending out its final, final warnings for those soon-to-be-former customers to get a move on to another bank. If the letters aren’t annoying enough, than news that their remaining 63 branches will close on April 21, will be.

Worse still, they’ll all cease transactions at the end of March, including those in the Post Office, so customers won’t be welcome with their cheques or queries. Many remaining customers will, from this week, receive their final closing balance by cheque and find their cards disabled.

Some branches are migrating to PTSB ownership, so for those who like the location, that’s an option for moving. Ulster Bank staff will help with the transition if you pop in, sooner rather than later.

Revolut will soon rival top banks

Why does it matter that Revolut, the digital fintech, is now offering ‘Irish’ Ibans to customers?

In truth it shouldn’t, because there’s really no such thing. The I in Iban stands for International, and the whole point of it is to standardise the 16-digit codes on bank references across all EU member states.

Ibans are made up of the country code (IE for Ireland), the bank’s two digit check number, the sort code, and the individual’s account number.

Companies are supposed to set up their systems so that it is irrelevant which country their customer lives in, but of course that’s easier said than done and many couldn’t, or wouldn’t accept an Iban that didn’t begin with IE.

Revolut’s licence is in Lithuania (country code LT) which prevented many customers from setting up direct debits, or having their wages paid in, forcing them to use a retail bank, like AIB or BoI as their main account, and Revolut as a secondary account.

The ‘Irish’ Iban will change that, and customers who wish to can move everything to the fintech. But do beware: one of the attractive features of Revolut, fans point out, is that it’s ‘free’.

And while the most basic type of account is, it is the case that if you want a full service bank, offering customer support, unlimited withdrawals, cash back and insurance abroad, you need to upgrade to a Plus, Premium or Metal account; the top one costs €13.99pm, probably more than your current bank. Revolut explains this on its website, under ‘our pricing plans’.