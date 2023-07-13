Keys to unlocking your first home with state scheme

Some 1,336 buyers in 24 counties have availed successfully of the First Home scheme.

There are so many schemes initiated by Government to assist first-time buyers that it sometimes seems to me they need to do very little these days to get together the finances to buy a house – if they can find a house, that is.

This is, of course, nothing more than a policy of price chasing, because to solve the actual problem of housing supply would depress the property prices of voters. So, on it goes.

Still, you can’t blame young couples from grabbing whatever they can of taxpayers’ money while it’s available and one of the more popular wheezes is the First Home scheme.

Regular readers will know I’m not a fan, because what it does is create a third owner of the property: the buyer, the bank and now the First Home Scheme. Everyone has a piece of an ever more expensive pie.

Billed as “bridging” the difference between what you can afford to borrow and the actual sale price, it’s primary purpose isn’t to push up house prices, but that’s what it inevitably does. Some 1,336 buyers in 24 counties have availed successfully of the scheme and 257 buyers have completed their purchase in the first year of business.

The average first-time buyer house under the scheme was €368,000 with the average bump from ‘First Home’ coming in at €71,000, or 19pc of the purchase price.

The “good” news, at least for those living in the commuter county of Meath – where villages like Ratoath, Dunboyne and Ashbourne are practically Dublin suburbs these days – is that a review of the scheme has lifted the house value ceiling from €375,000 to €425,000. It means that it’s more reflective of prices being charged and effectively moves Meath from ‘rural’ to ‘town’ limits.

How it works

First -time buyers are income assessed for the maximum mortgage they can afford (this is set by Central Bank limits at four times their income), and they must provide a 10pc deposit. They can fund this through the Help to Buy scheme, which is a refund of their income tax paid over the last four years to a maximum of €30,000. So, let’s say the income is €60,000. This means they could borrow a maximum of €240,000.

The property price is, say €350,000 for which a deposit of 10pc (€35,000) is required.

The ‘gap’ between what they can afford and the purchase price is therefore €75,000. This is what the local authority punts in so they can buy. The maximum is 30pc, or 20pc if the borrower is also using Help to Buy.

Sounds good. However, the sting in the tail is that the First Home Scheme takes a stake in the property, and unlike a bank, this is not set at the €75,000 loaned, but rather a percentage of the house value – in this case, 21pc. That’s a whopping amount, because it means, effectively, when you sell the house, you have to repay 21pc of whatever it’s worth at that time. If house prices double, you owe €150,000.#In the unlikely event house prices fall, you only pay back the percentage, rather than the amount.

Selling

While the ‘loan’ doesn’t have to be repaid monthly (it’s effectively interest-free for the first six years with an ‘interest charge’ payable after that time), this does not apply if you sell the house.

In that case, the full amount is payable, under the same terms – a percentage of the selling price.​

Service charges

A service charge will be applied to the equity share from the start of year six onwards at the following rates per annum:

:: 1.75pc for year six to year 15

:: 2.15pc for year 16 to year 29

:: 2.85pc for year 30+

These rates are fixed for the life of the equity facility.

Paying the equity share back

You can pay it back any time you want (although you’d be mad to do so within the first 5 years as it’s free money), but you must pay back at least 5pc of the value of the equity share at any one time.

You can only do so a maximum of twice in one year. In other words, you can’t set up a monthly direct debit as you would for a mortgage. In the long term, even though the terms and conditions are generous, this is a loan.

Ceilings

There are limits on the value of the house to be purchased, and it depends on location and type. So, for instance, €475,000 is the maximum on a sliding scale down to €325,000 (see panel). Apartments can be as expensive as €500,000 in urban areas.

Other limits

The scheme only has recognised retail banks on board as participating lenders for the mortgage part. This includes AIB (and its sister banks EBS and Haven), Bank of Ireland and PTSB.

It restricts therefore anyone who wants to get their home loan through any other lender, notably non-bank lenders like Avant Money or Finance Ireland or credit unions. This may change in future.

Post office still go-to for currency

TV personality Sue Perkins popped up at an An Post event recently to let people know about a new ‘rate alert’ facility offered for holidaymakers buying foreign currency.

Travelling to the UK or US still means conversion charges and bagging the lowest exchange rate can save money. The Money App lets you set a preferred rate and notifies you when it is reached.

The post office remains the number one choice for currency transactions, and indeed, lots of bank branches are no longer handling foreign exchange which is a great pity. Always check exchange rates even if ‘no commission’ is advertised.

If you still want cash, it’s available at all 900 post offices, but most people opt for a mix of cash and card.

Cash is still king – for now at least

I don’t know about you, but I’m increasingly spotting coffee shops, food trucks and small shops putting a sign on the counter announcing: “Cards Only, No Cash”.

I mostly ‘tap’ my way through the day, like the vast majority so it doesn’t really impact on me, but lots of people still like to use notes and coins, or at the very least, have the choice, depending on the circumstances.

I prefer to tip in cash, for instance, given the new rules around tipping culture and tax for low-paid workers. I like to drop a few coins into a tin on the counter if it’s for a charity I support.

If the wifi’s dodgy, at a festival or outdoor event, well then contactless payments may not even work. There’s nothing illegal about a retailer refusing cash. It’s certainly safer for them, and they’re not lugging around bags of money leaving them open to theft.

But it does starve customers of choice, and that’s not a good thing.

The Department of Finance is undertaking a review of the financial landscape. It’s the first major overhaul in 10 years and a lot has changed – not least the departure of some banks and the disappearance of branches, and ATMs nationwide.

One implication is that they may have to legislate for cash if the dearth continues. Minister Michael McGrath has said as much, and it’s a shame it might come down to banning card-only transactions.

I’m with the proposal. Until the vast majority is happy with doing away with it, cash is still king.