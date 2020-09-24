KBC fined €18m over litany of shocking tracker mortgage actions against customers

KBC Bank Ireland has been hit with an €18.3m fine, the biggest available to regulators, over its part in the tracker mortgage scandal.

The Central Bank of Ireland reprimanded and fined KBC Bank Ireland €18.3m in respect of serious failings, including overcharging that led to the loss of 66 properties including family homes.

In a damning reprimand that Central Bank said more than half the properties lost happened after the tracker mortgage probe was already underway – because the bank failed to implement a ‘stop the harm’ procedure that should have identified cases where over charging might be an issue pending the full outcome.

The total number of customers affected was 3,741.

KBC has admitted in full to 12 regulatory breaches.

The fine is less than the €21m Permanent TSB was fined over its tracker failures, but bigger relative to the size of the bank.

The behaviour uncovered is understood to be the worst at any bank in relation to the scandal.

Last year KBC Group CEO Johan Thijs urged the Central Bank to move on from 'annoying' tracker mortgage probe, though he later apologised for his language.

On Thursday the CEO of KBC Bank Ireland Peter Roebben offered a “sincere apology to impacted tracker mortgage customers”.

“Undeniably this had serious consequences for all impacted customers, but particularly for those who lost their homes and properties,” he said.

The Central Bank found that in 2008 KBC deliberately looked to move customers off low cost trackers that were good for borrowers but bad for the bank.

The move to permanently convert certain customers from their low-cost tracker rates included some who were already in financial distress. KBC failed to adequately warn the customers of the consequences.

The Central Bank said the fine reflected “the gravity with which the Central Bank views KBC’s failures.”

It said the impact of KBC’s failings on its customers was “devastating”.

As well as the charging scandal itself, the regulator blasted KBC’s subsequent engagement and co-operation with the Central Bank’s Tracker Mortgage Examination. It was “deeply unsatisfactory” and caused avoidable and “sustained harm to impacted customers”.

While the scandal dated back to 2008 the bank was unwilling to acknowledge its failings until December 2017 or to take immediate action to apply the protections of the tracker probe, the Central Bank said.

The Central Bank found the appropriate fine was €26,162,857, reduced by 30pc as a so called settlement discount – essentially a plea bargain – where fines are reduced if the findings are accepted and a costly public inquiry process is avoided.

The impact of KBC’s 2008 strategy meant certain customers, some of whom were already in financial distress, were required to make higher monthly mortgage repayments over the remaining term of their mortgages. This in turn increased the profit margin KBC made on these mortgages, the regulator said.

It said the bank also failed to adequately warn customers entering interest only or fixed rate periods that they would be unable to return to their tracker rates.

Some of the most damaging language in the Central Bank’s public statement related to KBC’s efforts to address the scandal after it was uncovered, and after the regulator launched its probe in 2015.

KBC failed to adhere to the guidelines set out by the Central Bank to ensure that all impacted customers were identified, redressed and compensated, until repeated interventions by the regulator.

Even when the tracker examination was up and running KBC failed to take adequate steps to prevent customers from suffering further harm.

“This included failing to stop charging higher, incorrect rates of interest and failing to halt legal activity and loss of ownership of customers’ properties. Of the 66 properties referenced above that were lost as a result of KBC’s tracker mortgage failures, 39 of these could have been avoided had KBC implemented the Stop the Harm Principles immediately and as required. The firm’s approach to, and implementation of, these protections was grossly inadequate,” the Central Bank found.

The bank also provided incorrect information to the Financial Regulator, including in 2009 claiming customers who sought interest only arrangements did not lose their tracker, which was incorrect.

In total there were 12 separate regulatory breaches.

“The impact of KBC’s actions on their customers was devastating and avoidable. By overcharging customers over extended periods, KBC forced people into arrears, including certain customers whom KBC knew were already facing financial difficulties,” the Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering, Seána Cunningham, said.

