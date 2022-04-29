KBC extends closure period after Central Bank pressure

KBC customers now will have six months to switch accounts. Photo: Aidan Crawley

KBC Bank Ireland has extended the notice period for its customers to close their current accounts due to concerns that the banking system would be unable to process tens of thousands of switches in a short period.

KBC account holders will now have six months from June to make new banking arrangements, pushing the earliest deadline for switching until the end of the year.

The closures are a key element of the bank’s plan to withdraw from the Irish market alongside Ulster Bank.

The move comes after the Central Bank warned both banks that they would be barred from leaving if they could not ensure replacement banking services for their customers.

“We are fully aware of the apprehension around the volume of customers that will be seeking to open new current accounts and the challenge to the market that presents,” the bank said in a statement Friday.

“It is our determination to meet our responsibilities and to minimise, to the greatest extent possible, the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Under a new protocol, KBC will begin issuing the first closure notification letters in June alerting customers they will have six months to close their accounts.

Letters will be sent out on a rolling basis through early 2023, including reminders to customers about the impending deadline. The bank also said it would use email and SMS to keep departing customers informed and to manage the closures in a “careful and efficient manner”.

KBC said it has roughly 130,000 active current accounts and estimates that 52,000 customers will either need to open a new account elsewhere or switch to a different provider.

KBC has agreed to sell its €9bn performing mortgage portfolio to Bank of Ireland. That deal also involves the transfer of €5bn in deposits.

However, the transaction does not include current account holders, who are being forced to seek alternative banking arrangements en masse.

Separately, AIB has confirmed it is now in exclusive discussions with NatWest to buy a €6bn portfolio of Ulster Bank tracker mortgages as part of the UK bank’s departure plan.

On Thursday the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approved AIB’s acquisition of €4.2bn of Ulster Bank corporate and commercial loans despite acknowledging that the deal would reduce competition in business banking.