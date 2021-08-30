KBC Bank Ireland reaches agreement to sell €1.1bn of non-performing loans

KBC Bank Ireland has reached an agreement to sell its €1.1bn of non-performing Irish loans.

The mortgage loans are being sold to funds managed by investment manager CarVal Investors, and following the deal Pepper Finance will manage the loan portfolio.

In a statement, KBC Ireland said customers will continue to have the same legal and regulatory protections following the sale.

There will be “no immediate change” for customers, the bank added.

Customers do not need to take any action following the latest announcement, KBC said.

Prior to the closing of the transaction, KBC Bank Ireland will contact the customers whose loans are included in the sale, to inform them that their loans are being transferred, the bank said.

The loan portfolio is made up of private homes and buy-to-let, and a small number of non-mortgage non-performing loans

KBC Bank Ireland CEO, Ales Blazek, said: “I’m confident that the agreement we have signed for the sale of substantially all of the remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio, and with Pepper managing the loans post completion, offers a good and sustainable solution for our non-performing mortgage loan customers.”

“We can assure that any customers whose loans are included in the transaction will continue to be afforded the same legal and regulatory protections.”

CarVal Investors has approximately $10bn in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets.

KBC signed a memorandum of understand with Bank of Ireland on April 16 for the takeover of KBC’s roughly €9bn in performing assets.

The bank is not the only major player exiting the Irish banking market with Ulster Bank having also announcing plans to exit earlier this year.