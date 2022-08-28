‘Katie (10) uses Revolut Jnr for pocket money, Charlie (13) spends it’

Parenting coach Aoife Lee uses pocket money to teach her three children – Charlie (13), Katie (10) and Jamie (4) – about the value of money and how to save for items they want.

“When Charlie and Kate were eight or nine, we started to introduce small amounts of pocket money per week – a couple of euro,” says Lee, founder of Parent Support.

“When I was young, we would get IR£1 every week and I’d squander it on sweets in the shop. But weeks might go by before Katie or Charlie would ask for their pocket money, so we save it for them in case they want to put it towards something in particular.”

Lee often expects the children to earn their pocket money by doing small chores around the house and to contribute that money towards a larger item they want to buy.

“Charlie would take out the bins and take them in, or they would pack the dishwasher and keep their rooms relatively tidy and clean.”

Lee, who set up post office savings accounts for Charlie and Katie when they made their First Holy Communion, has already noticed her children have different financial personalities.

“Charlie likes having change in his pocket and spending it as soon as he gets it, so he gets me to mind his cash.

"Katie uses Revolut Junior to get her pocket money and has more of her communion money in the post office than Charlie does.”