Just how far will the €100 electricity credit go in our energy-hungry homes?

The decision to give householders €100 electricity credit to help with rising energy bills early next year has sparked less excitement than the original proposal, which appeared might be €100 cash back.

It can be harder to appreciate spending avoided, than money returned.

So to give a sense of the value of the credit, we have had a look at what it would buy, energy-wise, and what electricity-powered services and appliances would have to be foregone to save that amount.

It is not an exact science because no matter how precise the appliance, it has to interact with a human and humans are notoriously erratic.

A fridge may be designed to provide so much cooling power with so much energy costing so much per hour, but the calculations crumble when faced with the indecision of a hungry, but not very, but quite peckish, but not sure, member of the family who stands with the door and their mouth ajar waiting for inspiration.

Similarly, a hair dryer can be manufactured with Nasa- standard technological rigour but when it comes to working out how much it costs to run, well, how long is a piece of hair?

But there are some baselines to work from that will help put the credit gesture in context.

The average annual household electricity bill, before the succession of price rises in recent months, was €1,050.

That is based on an average annual usage of 4,200 kWh, or kilowatts per hour.

Kilowatts per hour measures how much electricity a 1000 watt appliance uses in an hour. The average cost of a kWh was 24c prior to the price rises.

A 1000 watt microwave running day and night for 4,200 hours straight – that’s 175 days – would clock up a bill of €1,050.

So the €100 credit would get you around 17.5 days of 24/7 microwave action.

Or it would pay for the use of the microwave for five minutes every day for about 14 years.

If you’re lost already, you’re not alone. Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site bonkers.ie, says energy literacy is low among the general population.

“We’re not great at it,” he says. “People often understand that one appliance has more power than another but they don’t realise it also uses more energy.

“But that’s not an absolute either. A more powerful kettle might use more kWh but it may also boil the water more quickly so it uses more electricity but for a shorter time, which means it might use less energy than a less powerful model that takes longer. It can be quite complicated.”

To cut through the complications, a rule of thumb is that the more heat an appliance generates, the more energy-consuming it will be.

Electric heaters, showers, washing machines, tumble dryers and ovens all contribute heavily to the bill.

But background appliances can also be a drain. Fridges and freezers are running all the time and their efficiency, and corresponding energy use, can vary depending on how much ambient heat they have to contend with, how much food is crammed into them and how long the door is left open.

TVs, PCs, radio alarms, chargers and other devices are also routinely left plugged in on standby mode round the clock, quietly and unproductively using up energy – around €3.50 a year for an LED TV and €17.50 for a desktop PC and monitor.

Another rule, not just of thumb but of sound engineering, is that energy ratings should be a high priority when choosing a new appliance.

The ratings are easy to find on larger items which by law are required to display a colour-coded sticker showing where the product lies between A and G.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland has information available by searching ‘energy labelling’ on its website.

A high energy rated appliance washing machine can use 50pc less electricity than a middle-of-the-road model.

The difference between an old, low-rated fridge-freezer and a new ‘A’ rated model can be much more – as much as three times more energy use.

One common misperception at this time of year is that lighting up the house like Las Vegas will send new year bills soaring.

So long as they use LED mini bulbs, wrapping the tree in a string of 360 indoor fairy lights glowing for eight hours a day from mid-December until January 5 should cost less than €1.

Bigger bulbs, longer strings and more elaborate outdoor illuminations will cost more but still probably less than the overall effect implies.

That’s the extent of the Christmas cheer, however. Mr Cassidy points out that the €100 credit from the Government would just about cover six months’ worth of standing charges and the PSO (public service obligation) levy that are routinely added to bi-monthly bills.

“They can add €30 or more so that’s the money gone before you ever flick a switch or push in a plug,” he says.