Judiciary ready to help reform injury awards, says chief justice

The judiciary stands ready to play its part in recalibrating personal injury awards, Chief Justice Frank Clarke has told a conference.

Mr Justice Clarke, Ireland's most senior judge, said he had selected the members of the personal injuries committee that forms part of the new Judicial Council, and it was ready to get going as soon as it was formally established.

However, delays in setting up the committee have come in for criticism from the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

The Alliance said the legislation for the setting-up of a personal injuries committee was passed three months ago, and the judges should have been appointed to the committee from week one.

