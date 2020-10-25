I've lost my job - what should I do about my pension?

'While getting access to your pension from the age of 50 has its obvious advantages, the downside is that you are diminishing the value of your long-term retirement savings - so I would only recommend retiring the PRB if you absolutely need the tax-free lump sum.'

Q. I recently parted ways with a company I was employed by for over 20 years. I was a member of their group pension scheme for many years. I am now in my late 40s and unemployed. The pension company wrote to me recently asking me what I want to do with my pension. The options it provided are to either defer my benefits to retirement age, to transfer to my new employer's pension scheme (I'm medically unfit to seek new employment, so this is not a viable option), to transfer the value to a Personal Retirement Bond (PRB) in my own name, or to transfer to a Personal Retirement Savings Account (PRSA). The current value of my pension is in excess of €70,000. I think the PRB is the best option but I'm not that knowledgeable about pensions. What should I do? John, Co Limerick

A. As you have left a company with whom you were a member of an occupational pension scheme, then from the age of 50, you will have the option of 'retiring' your pension and taking a tax-free lump sum. This would seem like the most attractive option for you, as you would benefit from having some tax-free cash from the age of 50.

In order to get access to the lump sum, you would move the pension to a PRB (also known as a Buy Out Bond) and then retire the PRB from the age of 50 to access your tax-free cash. Just ensure that you don't sign up for early encashment penalties when setting up the PRB.

While getting access to your pension from the age of 50 has its obvious advantages, the downside is that you are diminishing the value of your long-term retirement savings - so I would only recommend retiring the PRB if you absolutely need the tax-free lump sum.

The first option on retiring the pension is to take 25pc of the market value of the pension fund tax-free and move the 75pc to a post-retirement fund - in your case an Approved Minimum Retirement Fund (AMRF). This is a long-term post-retirement pension in your name that you will have access to from the age of 75.

The second option is to get a tax-free lump sum based on a salary and service calculation, with the balance going to buy an annuity for you for life. The current pension trustees would be able to give you a quotation on this option as it is less clear- cut than the first option.

Q. I am in my 60s and have €40,000 in a savings account in the bank. I am earning very little interest. Where could I invest my money and earn more interest - while being guaranteed that my original investment would be intact? Anne, Co Meath

A. The first rule of thumb with investing is that you should only invest if you are prepared to take a long-term view, especially in the current volatile market.

If the €40,000 of savings that you have also acts as a rainy day fund for you, investing it may not be the most appropriate option - as you would face the risk of suffering a capital fall (where you lose some of the original amount invested) if you have a short-term investment horizon.

Even though deposit rates are low, all else being equal, interest rates should be roughly equivalent to the rate of inflation. So if your savings are earning no interest, at least the real value of your savings are not losing purchasing power if inflation is also at zero.

Before you make any decision, I would suggest that you run a cashflow budget for yourself so that you can calculate if you are running an annual surplus (where you have more money coming in than you need to cover expenses and other outgoings) or a deficit (where you have more outgoings than money coming in). In this exercise, you would include all sources of income (including the State Pension if you are at that stage) and all outgoings. If you are running a surplus, then you could look to set up a monthly premium investment fund to phase funds into the stock markets. If you are breaking even or running a cashflow deficit, then keeping the €40,000 safe should be a priority.

Q. I am 61 and self-employed and I have two pensions: a defined contribution (DC) from my original employer which has a value of €455,000, and my own Personal Retirement Savings Account (PRSA) which has a value of €360,000. As a result of the pandemic, my income has shrunk and I'm not sure if my income will recover - or when. Is it possible for me to take my DC pension now and if so, can I later put money into my PRSA and avail of the tax savings available on pension contributions - or do I waive that once I have started taking the first pension? Is it true too that as I am 61, I need to start drawing down some of my pension funds each year? If so, which pension would I need to be drawing the funds down from and what is it that actually kicks off the process of it being compulsory for me to draw down income from such a pension each year? Michael, Co Louth

A. Firstly, in relation to your two pension schemes, you need to find out if your PRSA is a PRSA AVC (Additional Voluntary Contribution) or a standalone PRSA.

If it's a PRSA AVC, it will be linked to your main DC Scheme and you must take all the pension benefits at the same time. However, if your PRSA relates to self-employed earnings and is separate, then it does not have to be 'retired' at the same time as your DC scheme and can remain as a PRSA up to a maximum age of 75.

If you want to make future pension contributions, you could use the existing PRSA or potentially set up a new PRSA for future contributions. Having more than one PRSA will provide you with more flexible retirement options between now and 75 - counterintuitively, the more pension contracts one has, the greater the options are in terms of retiring them.

In relation to your question about the mandatory drawing down of your pension from the age of 61, this is only the case if your pension has been 'retired' into an Approved Retirement Fund (ARF).

If you do decide to draw down your DC scheme now, then assuming you take 25pc out tax-free, the 75pc balance goes to the ARF structure (the first €63,500 of which goes to an Approved Minimum Retirement Fund).

The ARF would be subject to the 4pc annual imputed distribution, which goes to 5pc from the age of 71.

If you did require additional income and if you had a use for a tax-free 25pc lump sum amount now, then assuming the DC scheme is separate to the PRSA, it would seem to be a sensible option to retire the DC scheme now and take the 25pc lump sum.

This would give your cashflow an initial boost and you would also receive 4pc of the ARF value each year as taxable income.

