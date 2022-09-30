| 10.8°C Dublin

‘I’ve been waiting for this day’ – Retired paramedic fighting Bank of Ireland over tracker mortgage for 12 years

Tony Lawlor has vowed to keep on fighting. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand
Bank of Ireland said that for any customer facing financial difficulty it tries to find a sustainable solution. Photo: Aidan Crawley Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Kilkenny man Tony Lawlor is celebrating after Bank of Ireland was fined €100m for denying him and 16,000 others good-value tracker mortgages.

I have been waiting for this day when Bank of Ireland gets fined for years,” he said.

