It’s the simple stuff that can do wonders in cutting your energy consumption

There’s a lot to be said for doing as many of the simple things you can to mitigate rising energy costs . As well as changing some of your everyday habits, this includes measures you can undertake at little or no cost .

Get rid of drafts

Cover up any drafty doors and windows that could let in the cold. Letterboxes are huge offenders for letting drafts in, so getting a cover could make the room warmer. Unused fireplace? A chimney balloon will keep the draughts out and the heat in.

Bleed the radiators

This will get rid of trapped air that could stop the heat circulating and improve the efficiency of your radiators.

Turn it down

Turning down the thermostat by just one degree could save you 10pc on your heating bill. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland recommends a temperature of 20°C. The temperature in hallways and bedrooms should be cooler, ideally between 15-18°C.

Let the light in

Only switch lights on when absolutely necessary, position your furniture to make the most of the natural light. Use LED bulbs.

Turn off appliances

When you’re not using your appliances, turn them off at the plug, if an item is on standby it’s still costing you money.

Kitchen efficiency

Only fill the kettle with the amount of water you need and only have the oven on for as long as you need. Don’t leave the fridge or freezer door open for too long. For every 10–20 seconds the door is open it takes 45 minutes for the fridge to cool down to its original temperature. And defrost the freezer every six months to ensure maximum efficiency. Run your dishwasher and washing machine at lower temperatures. Try to avoid using a tumble dryer.

Keep it cool

In the summer, shut your curtains to stop the sun from making the room too hot rather than having to use a fan.

Heat what you need

It may be more cost-effective to only heat the room you’re in. Also, set the times that your central heating comes on and off so that it fits with your daily routine. Radiators will continue to heat your home for some time after the heating is turned off.

Service your boiler

Make sure to get your boiler or heat pump serviced once a year to ensure reliability and longevity.

Shower more

A shower typically uses 20pc of the energy compared to a full bath, so keep the bath as a treat.

Hot water

Set your hot water thermostat to between 60-65°C, to make sure that you don’t wind up overheating your water.