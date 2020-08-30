James Cluskey is a former Irish tennis champion who was ranked 145 in the world. During a five-year professional tennis career, he won 15 titles and also represented Ireland in the international Davis Cup from 2006 to 2015.

Since 2015, Cluskey has been flying out regularly to Necker Island to coach Richard Branson in tennis.

His first book 'Advantage - Lessons from Sport and Business to Achieve Your Goals' which was inspired by his career in sport and working with top business moguls - was published last month. The book can be bought at hccollective.co and from all good book stores.

What's the most important lesson about money which your tennis career has taught you?

Tennis taught me how to be frugal with money. I was travelling 30 plus weeks a year on a tight budget so this taught me how to manage finances effectively.

It's hard to make a good income in tennis unless you're at the top of the game - so you need to be creative in order to raise money to keep going, and then to only spend it on essential things!

What has the coronavirus crisis taught you about money?

Cash reserves are important - so that you can weather storms like the coronavirus. There's no guarantees in business and we sometimes don't know what's coming down the road.

What's the most expensive country you ever visited?

The Scandinavian countries are always up there on price. I remember buying a bottle of water in Finland for €12. It hurt!

What's your favourite Irish note?

The €100 note because I don't see them very often!

Apart from property, what's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Probably my watch.

What was your worst job?

Picking strawberries for my Dad, who was a farmer. I didn't like it because he was always complaining that I never did it right!

What was your biggest financial mistake?

Probably going to a number of tennis tournaments in Asia where I didn't do very well and spent a fortune getting there from South America.

What was your best financial killing?

Getting to go to Sir Richard Branson's 'Necker Cup' tennis event. Tennis has given me the opportunity to visit places that I wouldn't necessarily get to go to.

Are you better off than your parents?

No. I think they are a lot better off then me!

The best advice you ever got about money?

I've watched a lot of Warren Buffet interviews and he always says to invest in yourself. I believe it's important to keep trying to learn and to invest in yourself - whether that's through one-to-one work with someone, courses or reading.

Have you ever made an insurance claim?

Yes - after someone ran into the back of my car at a red light.

iTunes or Spotify?

Spotify but I love watching old concerts on YouTube.

What was the last thing you bought online?

My baking career was launched during lockdown so I bought all things baking related.

Would you buy Irish property now?

I'm not sure. Ironically enough I'm viewing a property today but I'm a little cagey with all the uncertainty. I think prices will drop but it's just a question of when and for how long.

Do you ever haggle?

I used to love haggling at markets in Turkey and India. I haggled for a pair of fake Beats headphones which I was delighted about - until they broke when I was home. I wouldn't be as big on haggling in Ireland but I do love a good market abroad.

What three things would you not be able to do without if you were tightening your belt?

Membership of a tennis club, travel and my Virgin Media smart home kit.

Sunday Indo Business