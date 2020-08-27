It now takes up to 15 years for couple on typical income to save a home deposit

Housing is now so expensive it can take up to 15 years for a couple on a typical income to put a deposit together to buy in the cities, a new report reveals.

It says that large numbers of first-time buyers are relying on funding from their parents to raise a deposit.

A report from the Irish Home Builders' Association says records of paying rent should be part of mortgage application process.

Raising the funds for a deposit is a major barrier to owning a home.

The time it takes a couple to save for a deposit ranges from 1.7 years in Kilkenny to more than 15 years in the cities of Galway, Waterford, Cork and Dublin, and also in Wicklow.

The report found that first-time buyers who got a mortgage last year had a typical income of €71,000, with the figure 18pc higher for those in Dublin.

This is way above the economy-wide average income for a single person of just over €41,000 last year.

The typical deposit required in the more expensive areas is €30,000 for first-time buyer couples, according to the study which was carried out by the EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services, on behalf of the Irish Home Builders' Association.

The report quotes figures from the Banking Federation that show that the average deposit was €23,000 in the Connacht-Ulster area last year, when Galway is excluded.

However, it was €51,000 in Dublin.

First-time buyers must have a deposit of at least 10pc of the property's value, under Central Bank rules. Raising a deposit is a major challenge.

Author of the study Annette Hughes states in the report: "Anecdotal reports suggest that, in some cases, this is only possible because first-time buyers may be getting support from their parents or other sources."

Property costs mean people who can buy in Dublin usually have a deposit of at least 15pc of the property's value.

Typical home values last year were €275,000 nationally, and €350,000 in the capital.

Ms Hughes, of EY-DKM, comments in the report: "There is something structurally wrong in a market when rented accommodation costs more per month than a mortgage."

She said the affordability analysis shows that there is a significant affordability gap for first-time buyers.

This is because their income is insufficient to purchase the median first-time buyer property in 13 mostly urban areas out of 34 areas examined.

"Secondly, the deposit required is a significant barrier to home ownership.

"Measures are required to reduce the sales price of new dwellings if housing is to be affordable for first-time buyers, who are fundamental to a properly functioning housing market," she added.

Up to 36,000 homes will be needed each year to meet demand, according to the report.

The report, entitled 'Putting Affordability at the Heart of the Housing System', lists a range of measures that could be taken to lower the cost of development and make homes more affordable.

These could include a new shared equity scheme, as well as the extension and expansion of the Help-to-Buy Scheme.

A reassessment of the Central Bank guidelines to take rental history into account for mortgage applicants would also help to make housing more affordable, the report argued.

Irish Independent