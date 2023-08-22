‘It left my position as a director untenable’ – blow for credit union movement as key executive Michael Byrne quits board

​

The Irish League of Credit Unions said it found Michael Byrne's decision regrettable. Photo: Getty Images

The credit union movement has suffered a huge blow after one of its most progressive leaders was forced to resign from the board of its main representative body.

Michael Byrne, chief executive of the huge Dublin credit union Core, resigned on Saturday from the board of the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU).

He was forced to step down after his credit union was expelled from the league in a row over member credit unions being forced to buy insurance from the league in-house provider.

Mr Byrne is widely acknowledged as one of the most forward-thinking and progressive leaders in the credit union movement.

Credit union stalwarts contacted by the Irish Independent described his resignation as a huge blow to the movement, with one saying it raises questions over the future of the league.

Mr Byrne was a director of the ILCU for two and a half years, and was elected vice-president of the board in his first term. The expulsion of Core Credit Union and the subsequent resignation of Mr Byrne has come about after Core stopped using the league’s insurance provider, ECCU. League-owned ECCU provides insurance on member savings and life insurance to credit unions that are members of the league.

It is mandatory for any member of the league to source its insurance from ECCU despite other providers in the market providing similar cover for credit unions, which is sometimes cheaper.

In 2020, Core wanted to make changes to how its insurance product was structured but Mr Byrne said in his resignation letter there had been no engagement on this from ECCU or the league.

“Unfortunately, Core Credit Union received no engagement from either the league or ECCU and were subsequently forced to go elsewhere for the cover required,” his letter stated.

A failure to buy insurance from ECCU by a league credit union prompts automatic dismissal from the league.

This was appealed, and an arbitrator found in favour of the league and ECCU. This prompted the departure of Core from the league.

Mr Byrne said in his letter: “As the CEO of Core Credit Union, it left my position as a director of the league untenable.”

He added that “morally, I could not continue in my position” as a director.

Losing Core would cost the league around €550,000 a year in loss of revenue for the league and its associated companies, his letter stated.

The resignation comes as Core, which operates in south Dublin, and Progressive, which covers the vast north county Dublin area from Balbriggan to Ballymun, are discussing a merger.

The link-up between Core and Progressive, if it works out, would create a large Dublin credit union that would have a membership of close to 100,000.

Irish League of Credit Unions CEO David Malone said: “We regret the personal decision of Michael Byrne to tender his resignation from the ILCU board.

“Michael was a valued member of the board who has made a significant contribution to the ILCU and the Irish credit union movement. The board reluctantly accepted Michael’s decision.”

Mr Malone said it was a requirement of ILCU membership that affiliated credit unions use the ILCU’s own not-for-profit insurer, ECCU Assurance.

The reason for this is that ECCU’s business model is co-operative in nature which allows credit unions to benefit from a community rating for insurances.

He said he would welcome discussions regarding Core’s return to the ILCU in the future.