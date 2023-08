‘It became addictive’: Meet the Instagram budgeting guru who cleared a €15,000 debt in one year

The saving expert talks about the root of the financial woes that pushed her to breaking point and how she took back control of her finances

​Santis O'Garro at The Well, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Picture: Mark Condren ​

Tanya Sweeney Sat 14 Jan 2023 at 03:30