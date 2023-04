Some consumers who spent thousands on a heat pump are now left cold by high running costs

Side view of outdoor energy unit hanging on brick wall of house on a sunny day. Air to air heat pump for cooling or heating the home. Outdoor unit powered by renewable energy. Air conditioner and air heat pump.

Energy-efficient heat pumps have been heralded as one of our greatest weapons in the worst energy crisis since the 1970s. By installing one of these devices, homeowners can play their part fighting climate change and in helping Europe eliminate its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.