| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is the new heat pump in your house also pumping up your electricity bills?

Some consumers who spent thousands on a heat pump are now left cold by high running costs

Side view of outdoor energy unit hanging on brick wall of house on a sunny day. Air to air heat pump for cooling or heating the home. Outdoor unit powered by renewable energy. Air conditioner and air heat pump. Expand

Close

Side view of outdoor energy unit hanging on brick wall of house on a sunny day. Air to air heat pump for cooling or heating the home. Outdoor unit powered by renewable energy. Air conditioner and air heat pump.

Side view of outdoor energy unit hanging on brick wall of house on a sunny day. Air to air heat pump for cooling or heating the home. Outdoor unit powered by renewable energy. Air conditioner and air heat pump.

Side view of outdoor energy unit hanging on brick wall of house on a sunny day. Air to air heat pump for cooling or heating the home. Outdoor unit powered by renewable energy. Air conditioner and air heat pump.

Gabrielle Monaghan

Energy-efficient heat pumps have been heralded as one of our greatest weapons in the worst energy crisis since the 1970s. By installing one of these devices, homeowners can play their part fighting climate change and in helping Europe eliminate its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The biggest lure for consumers heeding the Government’s heat pump promotion that used grants as incentives  was the promise of lower heating bills. But instead of finding themselves insulated from the skyrocketing bills being received by households who rely on oil and gas, many homeowners are now blaming their heat pumps for higher-than-expected electricity bills and taking toFacebook groups to express their shock at bills that have – in some cases – exceeded €1,000 for just two winter months.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy