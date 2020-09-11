Irish mortgage rates more than double the average being charged in Eurozone

MORTGAGE rates in this country are more than double the average being charged in the Eurozone.

It means that a new home buyer is paying €80,000 more over the term of a typical mortgage than the average in the currency zone, according to brokers.

New figures show that interest rates on home loans here are the third highest in the currency zone.

Only lenders in Latvia and Greece charge more, according to the Central Bank.

The average rate on a new mortgage was up slightly to 2.82pc in July.

This is more than double the average for the euro of 1.35pc.

“Ireland had the third highest mortgage interest rate across the euro area in July,” the Central Bank said.

Chief executive of Brokers Ireland Diarmuid Kelly worked out that the different in rates charged here compared with the average in the Eurozone amounts to thousands of euro more being paid in this country.

He said the difference meant Irish consumers end up paying €80,000 more on a €300,000 mortgage over 30 years than most of their Eurozone counterparts.

Mr Kelly encouraged those who have not reviewed their mortgages for some time to do so.

“Switching your mortgage has become a lot easier than in the past. If in doubt contact your broker who will undertake the work for you,” he said.

The Central Bank’s ‘Retail Interest Rates’ statistical release also shows a huge drop in the value of mortgage lending in July compared with the same month last year.

The volume of new mortgage agreements amounted to €556m in July, a fall of 35pc on July last year.

However, it was a 13pc increase when compared with the previous month, the second consecutive monthly increase since March.

Fixed rate mortgages accounted for 76pc of all new agreements in the three months to July.

This compares with 84pc of new agreements for the same period in the euro area.

Fixed-rates tend to be far better value than variable rates.

Banks blame elevated mortgage rates here on higher levels of arrears and the difficulty repossessing properties, where the mortgage is not being paid.

They also argue that Irish lenders have to put aside more capital when they issue a mortgage.

But rates have come down in the past year.

Permanent TSB announced a cut in its variable and fixed rates in July, and performed a U-turn by making the rates available to existing customers, not just new borrowers.

And new entrant Avant Money is to enter the Irish mortgage market this autumn, in a move expected to put massive pressure on existing lenders to slash their rates.

Online Editors