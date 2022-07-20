Irish among the biggest savers in EU during the pandemic

Large numbers managed to save a lot during the pandemic restrictions.

PEOPLE in this country were among the biggest savers in Europe during the pandemic.

But the cost-of-living crisis is likely to reduce the ability of households to put money aside, a Central Bank economic paper has found.

The reasons for the surge in saving was higher real income growth, reduced spending and precautionary savings during the pandemic.

The Central Bank economic letter found that household deposits increased across all euro-area countries during the pandemic, but Irish deposit growth was among the highest.

It was exceeded only by Baltic countries.

“Unlike Ireland, these countries had very high pre-pandemic deposit growth, marking the Irish experience as exceptional,” the Central Bank said.

The paper found that the virus and restrictions reduced spending.

But relatively higher real income growth also explains the Irish performance.

The Irish household savings rate reached 25pc in 2020, recording the highest annual increase across the euro area.

This is compared with an average rate of around 10pc in the prior three years.

The savings rate moderated in 2021, but it continued to remain high.

‘The Future of Irish Household Deposits: A European Perspective’ by Simone Saupe and Maria Woods found that the surge in the cost of living could reduce Irish households’ future ability to save and reduce the existing deposit stock.

Savings in banks and credit unions from households hit €144bn in May, up around €8bn from the same month last year.

Had deposits continued to grow at 2019 rates over 2020 and 2021, total deposits would have been roughly €16bn less.

Since the start of the pandemic the total amount saved in banks and credit unions is up 30pc.

Despite the squeeze on incomes some households with disposable income or experiencing a growth in real income may choose to continue to save for precautionary reasons.

Households in this country are heavily reliant on deposits, with relatively smaller participation rates in other financial assets, the study found.

Irish household deposit growth was among the highest in the euro area, exceeded only by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

However, each of these countries was already recording relatively high rates of deposit growth pre-pandemic.

Higher costs of living are reducing real income in Ireland, the economists said.

Previous Central Bank research has shown a link between higher expected inflation rates and lower expectations for real income.

This means that lower economic growth and lower real income could reduce the existing deposit stock and constrain future savings capacity.

Already Irish deposit growth rates have eased back to 2019 levels, the economists wrote.

Despite this some households with disposable income or because their incomes are rising may continue to save for precautionary reasons.

They will be spurred on by heightened economic uncertainty and limited alternative financial investment opportunities.

The letter therefore notes that longer-term structural changes, such as an aging population, could further reduce savings capacity.



