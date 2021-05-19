Irish among most enthusiastic investors in cryptocurrencies

Irish people are keen to invest in the likes of bitcoin.

IRISH people are among the most enthusiastic investors in cryptocurrencies in Europe.

This is despite claims by sceptics that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin is a market bubble waiting to burst.

A new survey shows that people in this country are investing 92pc more in crypto than people in Britain, France and Spain, according to research conducted by money management app Plum.

The eagerness to buy into the crypto craze reflects Ireland’s track record as an early adopter of technology, with a digital-savvy population keen to try new ways to become better off, Plum.com said.

The survey found that although crypto is still the new kid on the block in the finance world, the Irish have welcomed it with open arms.

A crypto buying frenzy has been spurred by the surge in the value of the digital currencies.

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets designed to be a medium of exchange.

Ownership is stored in a computerised database using strong cryptography. The supply of crypto is not controlled by central banks.

The surge of interest in this country in buying into crypto is despite warnings from the Central Bank of Ireland that the investment frenzy is akin to tulip mania, while the head of the Bank of England has cautioned that those who buy cryptocurrencies should be prepared to lose everything.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf said he would not invest in the digital assets.

But buyers have been investing due to the phenomenal rise in the value of crypto.

Bitcoin, the main cryptocurrency, has risen in value from $13,000 (€10,640) in 2018 to $40,000 (€32,750) at the moment, a rise of more than 200pc.

Bitcoin has been characterised as a speculative bubble by eight winners of the Nobel Prize for Economics.

It crashed in value by 80pc in 2018 after huge market trader in the currency was hacked.

Meanwhile, the Plum survey found that Irish customers are projected to save 54pc more than those in the UK, France and Spain this year.

This reflects a widespread increase in saving in Ireland during the pandemic, as spending dropped during lockdown restrictions.

When it comes to spending on essential lockdown services, the research found Irish people have been spending more than their European neighbours.

People in this country have been spending 52pc more spent on groceries and 26pc more was spent on food delivery services.

This could be due to Ireland experiencing a more severe lockdown than France and Spain, where some non-essential shops and restaurants have remained open in the first few months of 2021.

